Full year revenue of $2.3 billion is highest in company history; operating income, net income and EPS increase vs 2018



Strong demand drives $579.0 million in Q4 2019 revenue

Q4 2019 earnings per diluted share of $0.34

Strong cash generation continued in 2019

Q4 2019 backlog shows sequential increase growing to $1.1 billion

2020 EPS outlook initiated at $1.20 per diluted share; range of $1.10 to $1.30

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net sales for the fourth quarter 2019 were $579.0 million while operating income was $31.8 million or 5.5 percent of net sales. For the full year of 2019, total revenue reached a new record of $2.3 billion while generating operating income of $142.8 million or 6.2 percent of net sales.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $18.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. For the full year of 2019, net income was $89.6 million or earnings per diluted share of $1.62. Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the fourth quarter 2019 was $44.2 million, or 7.6 percent of net sales, and full year operating EBITDA of $194.2 million, or 8.4 percent of net sales.

“I’m pleased to achieve a new all-time sales record of $2.3 billion in 2019 while also generating stronger operating income, net income and EPS versus the prior year," explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "Additionally, full year cash generation was strong and I’m excited to add to our streak of what is now 7 consecutive years of free cash conversion of 100% or greater.”

Outlook

For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the company has issued guidance of $2.05 to $2.15 billion in sales and an earnings per diluted share midpoint of $1.20 with a range of $1.10 to $1.30.

Mr. Yeagy continued, “Moderating trailer demand in 2020 has been expected for some time and we've taken a proactive approach toward strengthening our balance sheet and planning to execute in such an environment. I am confident in our team's ability to succeed in any phase of the cycle and also to continue moving forward with our strategic initiatives under the guidance of the Wabash Management System.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) New trailers shipped 14,300 16,750 650 750 — — Net sales $ 399,288 $ 438,667 $ 94,661 $ 102,322 $ 92,740 $ 74,532 Gross profit $ 50,384 $ 45,170 $ 16,324 $ 17,420 $ 6,239 $ 7,362 Gross profit margin 12.6 % 10.3 % 17.2 % 17.0 % 6.7 % 9.9 % Income (loss) from operations $ 43,135 $ 39,075 $ 5,610 $ (6,111 ) $ (5,914 ) $ (1,463 ) Income (loss) from operations margin 10.8 % 8.9 % 5.9 % (6.0 )% (6.4 )% (2.0 )%

Commercial Trailer Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $399.3 million, a decrease of $39.4 million, or 9.0 percent. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter increased 230 basis points as compared to the prior year period primarily due to successful efforts to recover cost pressures as well as product and customer mix. Operating income increased $4.1 million, or 10.4 percent, from the fourth quarter last year to $43.1 million, or 10.8 percent of net sales.

Diversified Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter were $94.7 million, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 7.5 percent, as compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to the impact from the divestiture of a business. Gross profit margin as compared to the prior year period increased 20 basis points, primarily due to product and customer mix. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.6 million, or 5.9 percent of net sales, compared to a loss of $6.1 million on a GAAP basis or income of $6.9 million on a non-GAAP Adjusted basis during the fourth quarter 2018.

Final Mile Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $92.7 million, an increase of $18.2 million or 24.4 percent. Gross profit and gross profit margin for the fourth quarter were $6.2 million and 6.7 percent, respectively. Operating loss during the fourth quarter was $5.9 million, or 6.4 percent of net sales. While the business saw continued growth, operating results were negatively impacted during the quarter by operational inefficiencies as the business encountered headwinds relating to demand fluctuations and product mix.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income excluding these Special Items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this press release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, each reflect adjustments for income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations, the losses attributable to the Company's extinguishment of debt, a non-cash impairment of assets, acquisition expenses and related charges, and tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of each of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income and net income per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call

About Wabash National Corporation

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is changing how the world reaches you. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,516 $ 132,690 Accounts receivable, net 172,737 181,064 Inventories 186,914 184,404 Prepaid expenses and other 41,222 51,261 Total current assets 541,389 549,419 Property, plant, and equipment, net 221,346 206,991 Goodwill 311,026 311,084 Intangible assets 189,898 210,328 Other assets 40,932 26,571 Total assets $ 1,304,591 $ 1,304,393 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 1,880 Current portion of finance lease obligations 327 299 Accounts payable 134,821 153,113 Other accrued liabilities 124,230 116,384 Total current liabilities 259,378 271,676 Long-term debt 455,386 503,018 Finance lease obligations 378 714 Deferred income taxes 37,576 34,905 Other non-current liabilities 30,885 20,231 Total liabilities 783,603 830,544 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 53,473,620 and 55,135,788 shares outstanding, respectively 750 744 Additional paid-in capital 638,917 629,039 Retained earnings 221,841 150,244 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,978 ) (3,343 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 21,640,109 and 19,372,735 common shares, respectively (336,542 ) (302,835 ) Total stockholders' equity 520,988 473,849 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,304,591 $ 1,304,393







WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 579,001 $ 610,196 $ 2,319,136 $ 2,267,278 Cost of sales 506,694 541,140 2,012,754 1,983,627 Gross profit 72,307 69,056 306,382 283,651 General and administrative expenses 26,272 21,194 108,274 95,114 Selling expenses 9,136 7,455 34,851 33,046 Amortization of intangible assets 5,118 4,650 20,471 19,468 Acquisition expenses — — — 68 Impairment — 12,979 — 24,968 Income from operations 31,781 22,778 142,786 110,987 Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,517 ) (7,110 ) (27,340 ) (28,759 ) Other, net 40 1,290 2,285 13,776 Other expense, net (6,477 ) (5,820 ) (25,055 ) (14,983 ) Income before income tax 25,304 16,958 117,731 96,004 Income tax expense 6,929 5,374 28,156 26,583 Net income $ 18,375 $ 11,584 $ 89,575 $ 69,421 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ 0.21 $ 1.64 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.21 $ 1.62 $ 1.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 53,917 55,543 54,695 56,996 Diluted 54,613 56,290 55,290 58,430 Dividends declared per share $ 0.080 $ 0.080 $ 0.320 $ 0.305





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 89,575 $ 69,421 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 21,886 21,215 Amortization of intangibles 20,471 19,468 Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (109 ) (10,148 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 165 280 Deferred income taxes 2,671 (2,976 ) Stock-based compensation 9,036 10,169 Non-cash interest expense 1,045 1,745 Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets — 24,968 Accounts receivable 8,327 (39,539 ) Inventories (2,510 ) (18,713 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,536 ) 4,548 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,887 ) 32,653 Other, net 1,150 (620 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 146,284 112,471 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (37,645 ) (34,009 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 785 17,776 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — — Other, net — 3,060 Net cash used in investing activities (36,860 ) (13,173 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 848 961 Borrowings under senior notes — — Dividends paid (17,797 ) (17,768 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 619 937 Payments under revolving credit facilities (619 ) (937 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (308 ) (290 ) Proceeds from issuance of term loan credit facility — — Principal payments under term loan credit facility (50,470 ) (1,880 ) Principal payments under industrial revenue bond — (93 ) Debt issuance costs paid (164 ) (476 ) Convertible senior notes repurchase — (80,200 ) Stock repurchase (33,707 ) (58,383 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (101,598 ) (158,129 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 7,826 (58,831 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 132,690 191,521 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 140,516 $ 132,690





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2019 New trailers shipped 14,300 650 — — 14,950 Used trailers shipped 25 15 — — 40 New Trailers $ 386,037 $ 51,222 $ — $ — $ 437,259 Used Trailers 199 301 — — 500 Components, parts and service 9,350 24,343 2,858 (7,447 ) 29,104 Equipment and other 3,702 18,795 89,882 (241 ) 112,138 Total net external sales $ 399,288 $ 94,661 $ 92,740 $ (7,688 ) $ 579,001 Gross profit $ 50,384 $ 16,324 $ 6,239 $ (640 ) $ 72,307 Income (Loss) from operations $ 43,135 $ 5,610 $ (5,914 ) $ (11,050 ) $ 31,781 2018 New trailers shipped 16,750 750 — — 17,500 Used trailers shipped 100 50 — — 150 New Trailers $ 424,131 $ 48,950 $ — $ — $ 473,081 Used Trailers 824 1,025 — — 1,849 Components, parts and service 9,214 27,141 2,628 (5,282 ) 33,701 Equipment and other 4,498 25,206 71,904 (43 ) 101,565 Total net external sales $ 438,667 $ 102,322 $ 74,532 $ (5,325 ) $ 610,196 Gross profit $ 45,170 $ 17,420 $ 7,362 $ (896 ) $ 69,056 Income (Loss) from operations $ 39,075 $ (6,111 ) $ (1,463 ) $ (8,723 ) $ 22,778





Twelve Months Ended December 31, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2019 New trailers shipped 54,650 2,850 — — 57,500 Used trailers shipped 75 75 — — 150 New Trailers $ 1,464,636 $ 198,043 $ — $ — $ 1,662,679 Used Trailers 435 2,044 — — 2,479 Components, parts and service 40,344 113,024 15,023 (27,902 ) 140,489 Equipment and other 16,126 71,405 426,887 (929 ) 513,489 Total net external sales $ 1,521,541 $ 384,516 $ 441,910 $ (28,831 ) $ 2,319,136 Gross profit $ 177,190 $ 74,588 $ 57,815 $ (3,211 ) $ 306,382 Income (Loss) from operations $ 145,877 $ 29,748 $ 9,804 $ (42,643 ) $ 142,786 2018 New trailers shipped 59,500 2,650 — — 62,150 Used trailers shipped 950 150 — — 1,100 New Trailers $ 1,473,583 $ 164,790 $ — $ — $ 1,638,373 Used Trailers 9,618 3,514 — — 13,132 Components, parts and service 34,994 122,099 9,968 (21,811 ) 145,250 Equipment and other 18,743 103,568 348,281 (69 ) 470,523 Total net external sales $ 1,536,938 $ 393,971 $ 358,249 $ (21,880 ) $ 2,267,278 Gross profit $ 168,343 $ 68,428 $ 48,771 $ (1,891 ) $ 283,651 Income (Loss) from operations $ 141,793 $ (3,033 ) $ 7,909 $ (35,682 ) $ 110,987





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT and COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Commercial Trailer Products Income from operations $ 43,135 $ 39,077 $ 145,877 $ 141,795 Diversified Products Income from operations 5,610 (6,111 ) 29,748 (3,033 ) Adjustments: Impairment — 12,979 — 24,968 Adjusted operating income 5,610 6,868 29,748 21,935 Final Mile Products Income from operations (5,914 ) (1,465 ) 9,804 7,907 Adjustments: Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 751 Adjusted operating income (5,914 ) (1,465 ) 9,804 8,658 Corporate Income from operations (11,050 ) (8,723 ) (42,643 ) (35,682 ) Adjustments: Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 68 Executive severance — 180 — 180 Facility transactions — 413 — 413 Adjusted operating income (11,050 ) (8,130 ) (42,643 ) (35,021 ) Consolidated Income from operations 31,781 22,778 142,786 110,987 Adjustments: Impairment — 12,979 — 24,968 Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 819 Executive severance — 180 — 180 Facility transactions — 413 — 413 Adjusted operating income $ 31,781 $ 36,350 $ 142,786 $ 137,367





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 18,375 $ 11,584 $ 89,575 $ 69,421 Income tax expense 6,929 5,374 28,156 26,583 Interest expense 6,517 7,110 27,340 28,759 Depreciation and amortization 10,746 10,164 42,357 40,683 Stock-based compensation 1,674 1,690 9,036 10,169 Impairment — 12,979 — 24,968 Acquisition expenses — — — 68 Other non-operating income (40 ) (1,290 ) (2,285 ) (13,776 ) Operating EBITDA $ 44,201 $ 47,611 $ 194,179 $ 186,875





Adjusted Net Income2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 18,375 $ 11,584 $ 89,575 $ 69,421 Adjustments: Facility transactions3 — 194 — (10,585 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 106 — 280 Impairment — 12,979 — 24,968 Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 819 Executive severance expense — 180 — 180 Tax effect of aforementioned items — (3,499 ) — (4,072 ) Tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments — — — 3,084 Adjusted net income $ 18,375 $ 21,544 $ 89,575 $ 84,095





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.21 $ 1.62 $ 1.19 Adjustments: Facility transactions3 — — — (0.18 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 0.01 Impairment — 0.23 — 0.43 Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 0.01 Executive severance expense — — — — Tax effect of aforementioned items — (0.06 ) — (0.07 ) Tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments — — — 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.38 $ 1.62 $ 1.44 Weighted Average # of Diluted Shares O/S 54,613 56,290 55,290 58,430

1Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, impairments, and other non-operating income and expense.

2Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share reflect adjustments for acquisition expenses, the losses attributable to the Company’s extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, executive severance costs, income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations, adjustments related to the Company’s deferred tax assets as a result of IRS guidance on application of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and reversal of reserves for uncertain tax positions.

3Facility transactions in 2018 relate to gains and/or losses incurred for the sale or closure of former Company locations.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW AND

FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 146,284 $ 112,471 Capital expenditures (37,645 ) (34,009 ) Free cash flow1 $ 108,639 $ 78,462 Free cash flow $ 108,639 $ 78,462 Divided by: Net income $ 89,575 $ 69,421 Free cash flow conversion2 121 % 113 %

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.

2 Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1

AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Income (Loss) from operations $ 145,877 $ 141,795 $ 29,748 $ (3,033 ) $ 9,804 $ 7,907 Depreciation and amortization 10,667 9,631 18,621 21,177 11,361 8,314 Impairment — — — 24,968 — — Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — — — 751 Adjusted Segment EBITDA $ 156,544 $ 151,426 $ 48,369 $ 43,112 $ 21,165 $ 16,972 Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin 10.3 % 9.9 % 12.6 % 10.9 % 4.8 % 4.7 %

1 Adjusted Segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

