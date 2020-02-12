  • Full year revenue of $2.3 billion is highest in company history; operating income, net income and EPS increase vs 2018
  • Strong demand drives $579.0 million in Q4 2019 revenue
  • Q4 2019 earnings per diluted share of $0.34
  • Strong cash generation continued in 2019
  • Q4 2019 backlog shows sequential increase growing to $1.1 billion
  • 2020 EPS outlook initiated at $1.20 per diluted share; range of $1.10 to $1.30

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the full year and quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Net sales for the fourth quarter 2019 were $579.0 million while operating income was $31.8 million or 5.5 percent of net sales. For the full year of 2019, total revenue reached a new record of $2.3 billion while generating operating income of $142.8 million or 6.2 percent of net sales.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was $18.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. For the full year of 2019, net income was $89.6 million or earnings per diluted share of $1.62.  Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the fourth quarter 2019 was $44.2 million, or 7.6 percent of net sales, and full year operating EBITDA of $194.2 million, or 8.4 percent of net sales.

“I’m pleased to achieve a new all-time sales record of $2.3 billion in 2019 while also generating stronger operating income, net income and EPS versus the prior year," explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer.  "Additionally, full year cash generation was strong and I’m excited to add to our streak of what is now 7 consecutive years of free cash conversion of 100% or greater.”

Outlook

For the full year ending December 31, 2020, the company has issued guidance of $2.05 to $2.15 billion in sales and  an earnings per diluted share midpoint of $1.20 with a range of $1.10 to $1.30.

Mr. Yeagy continued, “Moderating trailer demand in 2020 has been expected for some time and we've taken a proactive approach toward strengthening our balance sheet and planning to execute in such an environment.  I am confident in our team's ability to succeed in any phase of the cycle and also to continue moving forward with our strategic initiatives under the guidance of the Wabash Management System.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

  Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018
  (dollars in thousands)
New trailers shipped 14,300  16,750  650  750     
Net sales $399,288  $438,667  $94,661  $102,322  $92,740  $74,532 
Gross profit $50,384  $45,170  $16,324  $17,420  $6,239  $7,362 
Gross profit margin 12.6% 10.3% 17.2% 17.0% 6.7% 9.9%
Income (loss) from operations $43,135  $39,075  $5,610  $(6,111) $(5,914) $(1,463)
Income (loss) from operations margin 10.8% 8.9% 5.9% (6.0)% (6.4)% (2.0)%

Commercial Trailer Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $399.3 million, a decrease of $39.4 million, or 9.0 percent. Gross profit margin for the fourth quarter increased 230 basis points as compared to the prior year period primarily due to successful efforts to recover cost pressures as well as product and customer mix. Operating income increased $4.1 million, or 10.4 percent, from the fourth quarter last year to $43.1 million, or 10.8 percent of net sales.

Diversified Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter were $94.7 million, a decrease of $7.7 million, or 7.5 percent, as compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to the impact from the divestiture of a business. Gross profit margin as compared to the prior year period increased 20 basis points, primarily due to product and customer mix. Operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $5.6 million, or 5.9 percent of net sales, compared to a loss of $6.1 million on a GAAP basis or income of $6.9 million on a non-GAAP Adjusted basis during the fourth quarter 2018.

Final Mile Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $92.7 million, an increase of $18.2 million or 24.4 percent. Gross profit and gross profit margin for the fourth quarter were $6.2 million and 6.7 percent, respectively. Operating loss during the fourth quarter was $5.9 million, or 6.4 percent of net sales. While the business saw continued growth, operating results were negatively impacted during the quarter by operational inefficiencies as the business encountered headwinds relating to demand fluctuations and product mix.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share.  These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted Segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income excluding these Special Items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods.  A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this press release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, each reflect adjustments for income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations, the losses attributable to the Company's extinguishment of debt, a non-cash impairment of assets, acquisition expenses and related charges, and tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of each of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income and net income per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 December 31,
2019		 December 31,
2018
Assets   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$140,516  $132,690 
Accounts receivable, net172,737  181,064 
Inventories186,914  184,404 
Prepaid expenses and other41,222  51,261 
Total current assets541,389  549,419 
Property, plant, and equipment, net221,346  206,991 
Goodwill311,026  311,084 
Intangible assets189,898  210,328 
Other assets40,932  26,571 
Total assets$1,304,591  $1,304,393 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current liabilities:   
Current portion of long-term debt$  $1,880 
Current portion of finance lease obligations327  299 
Accounts payable134,821  153,113 
Other accrued liabilities124,230  116,384 
Total current liabilities259,378  271,676 
Long-term debt455,386  503,018 
Finance lease obligations378  714 
Deferred income taxes37,576  34,905 
Other non-current liabilities30,885  20,231 
Total liabilities783,603  830,544 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders' equity:   
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 53,473,620 and 55,135,788 shares outstanding, respectively750  744 
Additional paid-in capital638,917  629,039 
Retained earnings221,841  150,244 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(3,978) (3,343)
Treasury stock, at cost: 21,640,109 and 19,372,735 common shares, respectively(336,542) (302,835)
Total stockholders' equity520,988  473,849 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,304,591  $1,304,393 



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net sales$579,001  $610,196  $2,319,136  $2,267,278 
Cost of sales506,694  541,140  2,012,754  1,983,627 
Gross profit72,307  69,056  306,382  283,651 
General and administrative expenses26,272  21,194  108,274  95,114 
Selling expenses9,136  7,455  34,851  33,046 
Amortization of intangible assets5,118  4,650  20,471  19,468 
Acquisition expenses      68 
Impairment  12,979    24,968 
Income from operations31,781  22,778  142,786  110,987 
Other income (expense):       
Interest expense(6,517) (7,110) (27,340) (28,759)
Other, net40  1,290  2,285  13,776 
Other expense, net(6,477) (5,820) (25,055) (14,983)
Income before income tax25,304  16,958  117,731  96,004 
Income tax expense6,929  5,374  28,156  26,583 
Net income$18,375  $11,584  $89,575  $69,421 
Net income per share:       
Basic$0.34  $0.21  $1.64  $1.22 
Diluted$0.34  $0.21  $1.62  $1.19 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):       
Basic53,917  55,543  54,695  56,996 
Diluted54,613  56,290  55,290  58,430 
        
Dividends declared per share$0.080  $0.080  $0.320  $0.305 


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 Year Ended December 31,
 2019 2018
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income$89,575  $69,421 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation21,886  21,215 
Amortization of intangibles20,471  19,468 
Net gain on sale of property, plant and equipment(109) (10,148)
Loss on debt extinguishment165  280 
Deferred income taxes2,671  (2,976)
Stock-based compensation9,036  10,169 
Non-cash interest expense1,045  1,745 
Impairment of goodwill and other long-lived assets  24,968 
Accounts receivable8,327  (39,539)
Inventories(2,510) (18,713)
Prepaid expenses and other(2,536) 4,548 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities(2,887) 32,653 
Other, net1,150  (620)
Net cash provided by operating activities146,284  112,471 
Cash flows from investing activities   
Capital expenditures(37,645) (34,009)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment785  17,776 
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired   
Other, net  3,060 
Net cash used in investing activities(36,860) (13,173)
Cash flows from financing activities   
Proceeds from exercise of stock options848  961 
Borrowings under senior notes   
Dividends paid(17,797) (17,768)
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities619  937 
Payments under revolving credit facilities(619) (937)
Principal payments under finance lease obligations(308) (290)
Proceeds from issuance of term loan credit facility   
Principal payments under term loan credit facility(50,470) (1,880)
Principal payments under industrial revenue bond  (93)
Debt issuance costs paid(164) (476)
Convertible senior notes repurchase  (80,200)
Stock repurchase(33,707) (58,383)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities(101,598) (158,129)
Cash and cash equivalents:   
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash7,826  (58,831)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year132,690  191,521 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year$140,516  $132,690 


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Commercial
Trailer Products		 Diversified
Products		 Final Mile
Products		 Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
2019          
New trailers shipped 14,300  650      14,950 
Used trailers shipped 25  15      40 
           
New Trailers $386,037  $51,222  $  $  $437,259 
Used Trailers 199  301      500 
Components, parts and service 9,350  24,343  2,858  (7,447) 29,104 
Equipment and other 3,702  18,795  89,882  (241) 112,138 
Total net external sales $399,288  $94,661  $92,740  $(7,688) $579,001 
Gross profit $50,384  $16,324  $6,239  $(640) $72,307 
Income (Loss) from operations $43,135  $5,610  $(5,914) $(11,050) $31,781 
           
2018          
New trailers shipped 16,750  750      17,500 
Used trailers shipped 100  50      150 
           
New Trailers $424,131  $48,950  $  $  $473,081 
Used Trailers 824  1,025      1,849 
Components, parts and service 9,214  27,141  2,628  (5,282) 33,701 
Equipment and other 4,498  25,206  71,904  (43) 101,565 
Total net external sales $438,667  $102,322  $74,532  $(5,325) $610,196 
Gross profit $45,170  $17,420  $7,362  $(896) $69,056 
Income (Loss) from operations $39,075  $(6,111) $(1,463) $(8,723) $22,778 


Twelve Months Ended December 31, Commercial
Trailer Products		 Diversified
Products		 Final Mile
Products		 Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
2019          
New trailers shipped 54,650  2,850      57,500 
Used trailers shipped 75  75      150 
           
New Trailers $1,464,636  $198,043  $  $  $1,662,679 
Used Trailers 435  2,044      2,479 
Components, parts and service 40,344  113,024  15,023  (27,902) 140,489 
Equipment and other 16,126  71,405  426,887  (929) 513,489 
Total net external sales $1,521,541  $384,516  $441,910  $(28,831) $2,319,136 
Gross profit $177,190  $74,588  $57,815  $(3,211) $306,382 
Income (Loss) from operations $145,877  $29,748  $9,804  $(42,643) $142,786 
           
2018          
New trailers shipped 59,500  2,650      62,150 
Used trailers shipped 950  150      1,100 
           
New Trailers $1,473,583  $164,790  $  $  $1,638,373 
Used Trailers 9,618  3,514      13,132 
Components, parts and service 34,994  122,099  9,968  (21,811) 145,250 
Equipment and other 18,743  103,568  348,281  (69) 470,523 
Total net external sales $1,536,938  $393,971  $358,249  $(21,880) $2,267,278 
Gross profit $168,343  $68,428  $48,771  $(1,891) $283,651 
Income (Loss) from operations $141,793  $(3,033) $7,909  $(35,682) $110,987 


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENT and COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Commercial Trailer Products       
Income from operations$43,135  $39,077  $145,877  $141,795 
        
Diversified Products       
Income from operations5,610  (6,111) 29,748  (3,033)
Adjustments:       
Impairment  12,979    24,968 
Adjusted operating income5,610  6,868  29,748  21,935 
        
Final Mile Products       
Income from operations(5,914) (1,465) 9,804  7,907 
Adjustments:       
Acquisition expenses and related charges      751 
Adjusted operating income(5,914) (1,465) 9,804  8,658 
        
Corporate       
Income from operations(11,050) (8,723) (42,643) (35,682)
Adjustments:       
Acquisition expenses and related charges      68 
Executive severance  180    180 
Facility transactions  413    413 
Adjusted operating income(11,050) (8,130) (42,643) (35,021)
        
Consolidated       
Income from operations31,781  22,778  142,786  110,987 
Adjustments:       
Impairment  12,979    24,968 
Acquisition expenses and related charges      819 
Executive severance  180    180 
Facility transactions  413    413 
Adjusted operating income$31,781  $36,350  $142,786  $137,367 


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1:Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income$18,375  $11,584  $89,575  $69,421 
Income tax expense6,929  5,374  28,156  26,583 
Interest expense6,517  7,110  27,340  28,759 
Depreciation and amortization10,746  10,164  42,357  40,683 
Stock-based compensation1,674  1,690  9,036  10,169 
Impairment  12,979    24,968 
Acquisition expenses      68 
Other non-operating income(40) (1,290) (2,285) (13,776)
Operating EBITDA$44,201  $47,611  $194,179  $186,875 


Adjusted Net Income2:Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Net income$18,375  $11,584  $89,575  $69,421 
Adjustments:       
Facility transactions3  194    (10,585)
Loss on debt extinguishment  106    280 
Impairment  12,979    24,968 
Acquisition expenses and related charges      819 
Executive severance expense  180    180 
Tax effect of aforementioned items  (3,499)   (4,072)
Tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments      3,084 
Adjusted net income$18,375  $21,544  $89,575  $84,095 


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2:Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
 2019 2018 2019 2018
Diluted earnings per share$0.34  $0.21  $1.62  $1.19 
Adjustments:       
Facility transactions3      (0.18)
Loss on debt extinguishment      0.01 
Impairment  0.23    0.43 
Acquisition expenses and related charges      0.01 
Executive severance expense       
Tax effect of aforementioned items  (0.06)   (0.07)
Tax reform and other discrete tax adjustments      0.05 
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.34  $0.38  $1.62  $1.44 
        
Weighted Average # of Diluted Shares O/S54,613  56,290  55,290  58,430 

1Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, impairments, and other non-operating income and expense.
2Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share reflect adjustments for acquisition expenses, the losses attributable to the Company’s extinguishment of debt, impairment charges, executive severance costs, income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations, adjustments related to the Company’s deferred tax assets as a result of IRS guidance on application of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and reversal of reserves for uncertain tax positions.
3Facility transactions in 2018 relate to gains and/or losses incurred for the sale or closure of former Company locations.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW AND
FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
 2019 2018
Net cash provided by operating activities$146,284  $112,471 
Capital expenditures(37,645) (34,009)
Free cash flow1$108,639  $78,462 
    
Free cash flow$108,639  $78,462 
Divided by: Net income$89,575  $69,421 
Free cash flow conversion2121% 113%

1 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.
2 Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by net income.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA1
AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN1
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

 Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products
Twelve Months Ended December 31,2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018
Income (Loss) from operations$145,877  $141,795  $29,748  $(3,033) $9,804  $7,907 
Depreciation and amortization10,667  9,631  18,621  21,177  11,361  8,314 
Impairment      24,968     
Acquisition expenses and related charges          751 
Adjusted Segment EBITDA$156,544  $151,426  $48,369  $43,112  $21,165  $16,972 
            
Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin10.3% 9.9% 12.6% 10.9% 4.8% 4.7%

1 Adjusted Segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted Segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted Segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.

