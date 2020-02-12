Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 3 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

12 February 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 11 February 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 0 0 6 February 2020 200 1,580.00 316,000 7 February 2020 200 1,535.58 307,116 10 February 2020 160 1,550.22 248,035 11 February 2020 140 1,552.64 217,370 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 700 1,088,521





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 0 0 6 February 2020 2,500 1,764.45 4,411,125 7 February 2020 2,500 1,710.08 4,275,200 10 February 2020 1,800 1,727.90 3,110,220 11 February 2020 1,800 1,723.99 3,103,182 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 8,600 14,899,727

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 700 A shares and 77,344 B shares corresponding to 0.36 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 11 February 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

