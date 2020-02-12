Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 3 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
12 February 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 11 February 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|0
|0
|6 February 2020
|200
|1,580.00
|316,000
|7 February 2020
|200
|1,535.58
|307,116
|10 February 2020
|160
|1,550.22
|248,035
|11 February 2020
|140
|1,552.64
|217,370
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|700
|1,088,521
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|0
|0
|6 February 2020
|2,500
|1,764.45
|4,411,125
|7 February 2020
|2,500
|1,710.08
|4,275,200
|10 February 2020
|1,800
|1,727.90
|3,110,220
|11 February 2020
|1,800
|1,723.99
|3,103,182
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|8,600
|14,899,727
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 700 A shares and 77,344 B shares corresponding to 0.36 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 11 February 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
