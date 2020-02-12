Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 3 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

12 February 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 11 February 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]0 0
6 February 20202001,580.00316,000
7 February 20202001,535.58307,116
10 February 20201601,550.22248,035
11 February 20201401,552.64217,370
    
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)700 1,088,521


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]0 0
6 February 20202,5001,764.454,411,125
7 February 20202,5001,710.084,275,200
10 February 20201,8001,727.903,110,220
11 February 20201,8001,723.993,103,182
    
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)8,600 14,899,727

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 700 A shares and 77,344 B shares corresponding to 0.36 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 11 February 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

