Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global NFC Puree market value is expected to cross USD 13.5 billion by 2025, as estimated by GMI. Growing consumer health consciousness and trend towards consumption of natural & organic products will escalate the demand for not from concentrate puree products, thus fostering the overall market growth.

According to market analysis, increasing consumer awareness on the quality and content of food & beverage products will fuel not from concentrate puree demand. Regulations pertaining to the declaration of the added sugar are likely to propel the consumption of low-calorie & low-sugar content products. The product can be labeled as “made with real fruit”, providing food manufacturers a competitive edge. Also, a surge in the number of specialty fruit processors accompanied by an increase in refrigerated warehouses will foster the demand of not from concentrate puree.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4537

Sugar has diverse functionalities and acts as sweeteners, flavoring agents, preservatives, fermentation substrates, and bulking agents. Manufacturers are looking for a trade-off between product taste and the nutritional value to cater to diverse applications. Single strength not from concentrate (NFC) purees with added sugar are the essential ingredients in the foodservice sector for the production of ice creams, sorbets, and bakery products.

According to industry analysis, some major findings of the NFC puree market report include:

Rising health-related concerns among the young and geriatric population coupled with growing consumption of products with natural sweeteners and flavor have boosted the demand for single strength NFC puree.

Favorable functional characteristics such as flavor enhancement, color improvement, along with superior nutritional profile will drive product usage in varied applications.

Growing organic fruit production in developed economies in the North America and Europe region, accompanied by the willingness to pay higher for premium products will foster the overall product demand.

Some of the key market players manufacturing not from concentrate fruit puree are Agrana, Tree Top, Doehler, Boiron Frères SAS, Symrise AG, Hain Celestial Group and SunOpta Inc.

NFC puree market for food applications were the highest and the sector is further anticipated to witness significant gains due to the rise in competitiveness for baby food, bakery, confectionery, and dairy industry.

Asia Pacific region acquired a significant share in the global not from concentrate puree market owing to significant F&B spending, and penetration of large-scale multinational manufacturers in the regional market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 550 pages with 831 market data tables and 17 figures & charts from the report, “Not From Concentrate (NFC) Puree Market Outlook By Product (With Sugar, No Added Sugar), By Form (Liquid, Frozen), By Fruit (Berry Fruit [Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, Kiwi], Citrus Fruit [Orange, Lemon], Exotic Fruit [Banana, Mango, Melon, Pineapple, Tomato], Orchard Fruit [Apple, Apricot, Peach, Pear]), By Application (Food [Baby Food, Dairy & Frozen Products, Bakery & Confectionery, Others], Beverage[Alcoholic Beverage, Smoothies & Snack Drinks, Others]), By Category (Organic, Conventional), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/not-from-concentrate-nfc-puree-market

As per market trends & analysis, NFC puree market from food application is anticipated to witness gains over 5% up to 2025 due to increasing product utilization in dairy & frozen products, baby foods, and baked goods. In infant nutrition, parents are increasingly opting for natural-based products. Factors such as increasing consumer spending on nutritional products development of new infant & clinical nutrition products will spur not from concentrate puree industry growth.

Manufacturers are engaged in strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions, distribution collaborations, and geographic expansions in order to improve their market share and compete with major players. For instance, in October 2015, SunOpta completed the acquisition of Sunrise Growers, the U.S. based processor of conventional and organic individually quick frozen (IQF) fruit products for USD 444 million. This strategy will help the company gain operating synergies along with expansion in their product portfolio.

According to industry analysis, Europe NFC puree market is anticipated to witness growth over 4% by the end of 2025. Europe region observes a significant demand for mango purees owing to superior taste and mouthfeel, with India, accounting for more than 50% of Europe’s imports. Growth in the organic farming practices supported by a surge in the number of specialty fruit processors will augment the demand for organic not from concentrate puree in the region.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4537

Browse Related Reports:

Fruit Concentrate Puree Industry By Fruit Family (Berry [Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry], Citrus [Orange, Lemon], Exotic [Banana, Apple, Mango, Melon, Pineapple, Coconut, Tomato], Orchard [Apricot, Peach, Pear]), By Application (Food [Baby Food, Dairy & Frozen Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Others], Beverage [Alcoholic Beverage, Smoothies & Snack Drinks, Others]), Products (With Sugar, No Added Sugar), Concentration (Liquid, Powder), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fruit-concentrate-puree-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

GMIPulse , our business analytics platform offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision makers.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com