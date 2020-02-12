VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the “Company” or “Calibre”) will release its fourth quarter financial and operating results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after the market close. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the 2019 results and the outlook for 2020 on February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).



Webcast: Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET



Toll-Free +1 (866) 221-1882 or +1 (470) 495-9179 (International)



4337098



The live webcast can be accessed on Calibre’s website, www.calibremining.com under Investors and Events and Media ( link here ).



Conference ID: The conference call replay will be accessible for two weeks after the call by dialing Toll-Free +1 (855) 859-2056 or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International)



4337098

Presentation slides which accompany the conference call can be accessed at www.calibremining.com under Investors and Presentations section of the Calibre website ( link here ).

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed gold mining and exploration company with two 100%-owned operating gold mines in Nicaragua. The Company is focused on sustainable operating performance and a disciplined approach to growth.

