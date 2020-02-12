Period October - December

·Order bookings increased by 3 percent to MSEK 188 (182).

·Revenue decreased by 8 percent to MSEK 172 (186).

·Operating profit amounted to MSEK 11.6 (25.4).

·Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 7.1 (26.3).

·Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.62 (2.30).

Period January - December

·Order bookings increased by 1.5 percent and amounted to MSEK 749 (738).

·Revenue increased by 0.4 percent to MSEK 715 (712).

·Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 682 (712), i.e. an underlying organic decrease of 4 percent.

·Operating profit amounted to MSEK 66.2 (85.2).

·Profit for the period amounted to MSEK 47.2 (70.7).

·Earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.14 (6.20).

Significant events during the quarter

·Lower revenue from a number of major customers, especially in Britain.

·The fourth quarter of the year before contained non=recurring revenue of approximately MSEK 2.3 attributable to final settlement regarding the acquisition of HC Etiketter.

·Accounting in accordance with IFRS 16 had the effect of increasing the balance sheet total by about MSEK 55 and gave rise to redistribution of items in the income statement. Refer to Note 3 for a detailed description of its effects.

Significant events after the quarter

·The negative effect during the fourth quarter is expected to persist during the first quarter of 2020 and the impact of the Corona virus is also difficult to foresee.

·There are continued positive signals from the subsidiaries regarding sales to new customer.

·The Board of Directors has decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend of SEK 2.50 (4.00) per share, equivalent to MSEK 28.5 (45.6).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Claes af Wetterstedt, President & CEO Krister Magnusson, CFO

Telephone: +46-33-700 88 30 Telephone: +46-33-700 88 30

Mobile: +46-706 96 29 50 Mobile: +46-704 85 21 14

E-mail: claes.af.wetterstedt@nilorn.com E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 13:00 a.m., 12 February 2020.

Attachment