BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, the leading provider of insights and optimizations for video advertising on YouTube and Connected TV, today announced the launch of BrandTrack, a software solution built to help marketers measure brand performance on YouTube and shift strategies based on what is working to drive better outcomes. BrandTrack is the first purpose-built interactive dashboard for analyzing and benchmarking brands by vertical on YouTube, empowering marketers to track channel growth, estimated ad spend by competitors, sentiment toward their brand, top videos by industry and other key metrics. The tool also provides best practice metrics based on the most successful publishing tactics used in each specific industry, so marketers can optimize their YouTube efforts.



“BrandTrack has been a tremendous resource as we continue to evolve NARS’s strategy on YouTube,” said Dina Fierro, Vice President Global Digital Strategy and Social Engagement at NARS Cosmetics. “It’s a single dashboard solution that offers comprehensive platform data and rich competitive intelligence, all of which informs our approach to brand content, influencer collaborations and media.”

BrandTrack is available as a stand-alone product and to users of PixabilityONE, the leading video advertising platform for YouTube and CTV. BrandTrack provides verticalized insights on brands within more than 25 industries including beauty, gaming, QSR, luxury watches, snack food bars, sports apparel, and airlines. Through BrandTrack, marketers can understand what is driving performance on YouTube, and shift strategies to maximize performance.

“As we continue to see huge shifts away from linear TV into digital video advertising, YouTube will be a critical part of every brand’s marketing strategy,” said Jeremy Cornfeldt, CEO at iProspect. “Pixability’s BrandTrack gives marketers and agencies a comprehensive way to track a brand’s presence on YouTube and learn from other brands.”

“YouTube is top of mind for marketers going into 2020, but the vast video space can make it hard to see what’s working,” said David George, Pixability CEO. “With that in mind, we’re proud to make this proprietary BrandTrack data available to our brand and agency customers to help them better maximize the business value they get out of their YouTube strategies.”

