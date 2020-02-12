SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

RSA® Conference , one of the leading cybersecurity conferences in the world, is an opportunity to learn about new approaches to security, discover the latest technology and interact with top security leaders and pioneers.

Security practitioners and leaders who want to learn how the Internet, initially created to help facilitate cooperation for a few small groups, spawned abuse that led to today’s Internet’s privacy evolution should attend the session, “Consent, Alignment and Cooperation in the Internet Era.” The session, led by Farsight Security Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder Dr. Paul Vixie , will outline the security implications of this evolution and how security professionals can evolve their own managed privacy networks. The session will take place on Tuesday, February 25th from 11 – 11:50 a.m. PT.

Farsight Security is also a sponsor at the RSA Conference 2020. The company will debut and demonstrate the latest innovations and technical enhancements to its Security Information Exchange (SIE) data-sharing platform, including SIE Batch and the industry’s first real-time Newly Active Domains data feed. The company will discuss how these tools are helping organizations prevent, detect and respond to the latest cyberattacks. Our booth #3338 is located in the Moscone Convention Center South Expo Hall.

Who: Dr. Paul Vixie , Chairman, CEO and Cofounder at Farsight Security, Inc. When: *Tuesday, February 25, 2020 11 – 11:50 a.m. PT *NOTE: A full-conference pass to RSA Conference 2020 is required to attend this session. Where: RSA Conference 2020, February 24-28, 2020 Moscone Convention Center 747 Howard St. San Francisco, California 94103

Dr. Paul Vixie, CEO, of Farsight Security, is available to discuss the security implications of the Internet privacy evolution and why organizations should evolve their own secure managed privacy network.



About Farsight Security, Inc.



Farsight Security, Inc. is the world’s largest provider of historical and real-time passive DNS data. We enable security teams to qualify, enrich and correlate all sources of threat data and ultimately save time when it is most critical - during an attack or investigation. Our solutions provide enterprise, government and security industry personnel and platforms with unmatched global visibility, context and response. Farsight Security is headquartered in San Mateo, California, USA. Learn more about how we can empower your threat platform and security team with Farsight Security passive DNS solutions at https://www.farsightsecurity.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @FarsightSecInc.



