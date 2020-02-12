QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health care providers across Canada can now use the providerConnect® web portal to submit health insurance claims to Empire Life on behalf of their patients.



“As more carriers like Empire Life join providerConnect, health care providers and their patients are able to experience the speed and convenience of technology that customers in many other industry sectors have been enjoying,” explains Steve Laberge, Regional Vice President for HBM+, operators of the providerConnect software solution.

For Empire Life plan members, health providers will be able to submit claims for massage therapy, physiotherapy, chiropractic treatment, prescription eyewear, and eye examinations. Additional services may be added in 2020.

“Real-time claims adjudication facilitated by health care providers helps remove many of the barriers to patients seeking health care—everything from having to pay out-of-pocket for the entire service, paperwork hassles, and having to wait for reimbursement.” explains Laberge. “By leveraging technology through providerConnect, the whole experience is better, which should motivate more patients to access the care they need and support improved health outcomes.”

Carriers like Empire Life see many advantages of the providerConnect portal. “In addition to giving plan members a better experience by streamlining claim submission, providerConnect provides quality assurance and fraud protection, which is important,” says Stephen Biringer, Empire Life’s Vice President of Group Operations.

Health care providers must be registered with providerConnect to submit claims. The registration process ensures that providers are vetted and hold the right credentials and licences. Adds Laberge, “With health benefits fraud growing more sophisticated by the day, this kind of protection for our clients’ benefits plans is very valuable.”

Looking ahead, providerConnect® represents the way of the future as more health benefits carriers, adjudicators, and third party payors strive to bring the advantages of technology to health care providers and their patients, while also enhancing traditional administrative processes.

For more information:

Steve Laberge

Regional Vice President, HBM+ 418.656.9341 ext. 2552

steve.laberge@hbmplus.ca

About HBM+ and providerConnect

HBM+ is more than a pharmacy benefits manager, it is a health benefits manager. With offices in Quebec and Ontario, HBM+ serves some of the most respected and well known insurance carriers and third party claims payors in Canada with more than 60+ years of experience. HBM+ provides customized white-label solutions that support drug, dental and extended health benefits for group benefits carriers, third-party payors, and government organizations across Canada. HBM+ is built on a foundation of proven technology, seamless branding, innovative claim management and administration capabilities, collaborative provider management, and solid industry expertise. HBM+ also offers providerConnect®, a software solution for health care providers that supports real-time claim adjudication on behalf of participating carriers and Claim Watch™, a fraud management program to help benefits payors fight fraud. hbmplus.ca