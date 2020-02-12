LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Pharmaceutical (OTC: CURR), an innovative drug delivery and development company, today announced a licensing and collaboration agreement with Vanguard Scientific Systems, Inc. , a premier provider of equipment, systems and performance solutions servicing the botanical extraction industry, including both the MIDAS XII, a next-generation GMP compliant supercritical CO2 extraction technology, as well as industrially scaled CO2 facility solutions. The license gives Vanguard the right to practice CURE’s patented cannabis extraction methods, providing customer confidence in choosing Vanguard’s portfolio of extraction manufacturers.



“This license agreement gives operational freedom to a leader in the supercritical fluid extraction industry who is committed to pharma-grade standards continuing our powered by Cure licensing strategy,” said Rob Davidson, CEO of CURE Pharmaceutical. “Building on this license, we will collaborate with Vanguard Scientific experts to expand the licensed patent estate to cover the most recent advances in the field.”

CURE has granted Vanguard rights to its portfolio of issued and pending process and composition patents for isolating cannabinoids using an advanced supercritical fluid extraction technology utilizing carbon dioxide as the solvent. While the patents cover the incorporation of cannabis extracts into multiple dosage forms, CURE has reserved all rights to applying these methods in oral thin film.

"CURE is a leader in cannabinoid drug delivery innovation, and this license and collaboration agreement will give our customers peace of mind when selecting our extraction solutions," said Matthew Anderson, CEO of Vanguard Scientific. "Working with CURE, we intend to further our traction in the marketplace by jointly pursuing a focused patenting strategy in order to offer its clients a broader range of protected and defensible separation capabilities."

The purpose developed suite of Vanguard Scientific Quality Products and Solutions are available to clients globally. Vanguard integration specialists provide clients with an initial gap analysis, including a review of current operations, to assure their goals and desired product targets are appropriately planned for. With quality systems developed to meet market requirements such as cGMP/euGMP compliance and certification readiness, Vanguard Scientific prepares its clients for current and future regulatory challenges.

About CURE Pharmaceutical

CURE Pharmaceutical® is a vertically integrated drug delivery and development company committed to improving drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience through its proprietary drug dosage forms and delivery systems. CURE has an FDA- and DEA- registered, cGMP manufacturing facility and is a pioneering developer of CUREform™, a patented drug delivery platform. CUREform includes CUREfilm®, one of the most advanced oral thin films on the market today; microCURE™, an innovative emulsion technology utilizing proprietary encapsulation techniques; and CUREpods™ a novel chewable delivery system. CUREform's combined technologies provide opportunities for both immediate and controlled-release drug delivery of a wide range of active ingredients. CURE partners with biotech, pharmaceutical, and wellness companies worldwide and has positioned itself to advance numerous therapeutic categories, including the pharmaceutical cannabis sector, with partnerships in the U.S, Canada, Israel, and other markets. The company’s mission is to improve people’s lives by redefining how medicines are delivered and experienced.

For more information about CURE Pharmaceutical, please visit its website at www.curepharma.com.

About Vanguard Scientific Systems

Vanguard Scientific Systems, Inc. is the premier provider of equipment, systems and performance solutions servicing the botanical extraction industry globally. Including hemp, cannabis, and additional functional botanicals, the Company's core mission is to deliver its customers the capability to manufacture the highest quality, most valued oils and extracts routinely and cost-effectively. Steeped in R&D, Vanguard Scientific activates smart extraction facilities to meet various levels of compliance rigor through the technology integration of superior processing systems and quality solutions. While product and producer agnostic, Vanguard Scientific designs and manufactures high-barrier devices and systems including the MIDAS XII, a next-generation GMP compliant supercritical CO2 extraction technology.

For more information about Vanguard Scientific Systems, please visit its website at https://www.vanguardscientific.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market the partnered products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of related research and development efforts, partnered product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

