Innofactor Plc Inside Information, released on February 12, 2020, at 14:20 Finnish time
The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (HUS) has selected Innofactor as the provider of ICT consultancy services related to Health Village. The selection was made in a bidding competition internal to the dynamic procurement. The consultancy services include architectural and system development, maintenance and other services for a maximum amount of EUR 2,000,000. The services are estimated to be provided during years 2020 and 2021.
The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.
Espoo, February 12, 2020
INNOFACTOR PLC
Sami Ensio, CEO
Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel. +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com
