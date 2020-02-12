Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall interactive and self-service kiosk market worldwide was valued at US$ 23.45 billion in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.



The interactive and self-service kiosk market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of smart technologies in retail, and banking industries. Globally, self-service kiosk desks are being implemented mainly to develop operational efficiency with the aim of time management. Additionally, the development of modern infrastructure and smart cities is increasing the significance of kiosks and thus has enhanced its adoption across various developed and developing regions. Furthermore, apart from commercial applications, the self-service kiosks systems also have gained momentum in the industrial sector.



For many businesses, these systems help in analyzing consumer behavior and purchasing pattern. Companies also use kiosks systems to enhance and improve their service offerings. Moreover, increasing applications of interactive and self-service kiosk systems in healthcare, manufacturing and government sector are also fueling the growth of this market. However, high installation costs, complex maintenance, and support services, increasing the threat of cyber-attacks and complex handing of the systems are likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Based on components, the interactive and self-service kiosk market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment dominated the market in 2018, the however services segment is likely to witness the fastest growth of over 13% during the forecast period. Also, based on end-users, the market is segmented into BFSI, retail, food & beverage, healthcare, government, travel & tourism, and other end users. The adoption of interactive and self-service kiosks in the healthcare sector is projected to witness the fastest growth of over 11% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to increasing applications in telemedicine, automated medicine dispensing, record keeping and appointment management.



Geographically, the interactive and self-service kiosk market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the global market in 2018 with a market share of more than 40%. This market position is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of smart devices and equipment in retail, banking, and hospitality industries. Meanwhile, the Asia-pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth of around 15% during the forecast period. Also, the European region is also witnessing a significant growth based on increasing adoption and growing applications of self-service kiosks systems across various industries.



Some of the prominent players operating in the interactive and self-service kiosk market include NCR Corporation, Elpro Technologies Pty. Ltd., Olea Kiosks Inc., Toshiba Tec Corporation, Crane Co., Azkoyen SA, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Phoenix Kiosk Inc., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GRG Banking Equipment Co., Ltd., and Acrelec Group.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market

2.2 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market, By Type, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market, By Component, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market, By End-user, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market, By Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market Value, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Vendors, 2018

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market Analysis, by Type, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1 Overview

4.2 Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

4.3 Retail Self-checkout Kiosk

4.4 Self-service Kiosk

4.5 Vending Kiosk



Chapter 5 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market Analysis, by Component, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Hardware

5.2.1 Display

5.2.2 Printer

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Software

5.4 Service

5.4.1 Integration & Deployment

5.4.2 Managed Services



Chapter 6 Global Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market Analysis, by End-user, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1 Overview

6.2 BFSI

6.3 Food & Beverage

6.4 Healthcare

6.5 Travel & Tourism

6.6 Government

6.7 Retail

6.8 Others



Chapter 7 North America Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 8 Europe Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 9 Asia-Pacific Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Interactive and Self-Service Kiosk Market Analysis, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Bn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 NCR Corporation

11.2 Elpro Technologies Pty. Ltd.

11.3 Olea Kiosks Inc.

11.4 Toshiba Tec Corporation

11.5 Crane Co.

11.6 Azkoyen S.A.

11.7 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

11.8 Phoenix Kiosk Inc.

11.9 Fuji Electric Co.

11.10 Fujitsu Ltd.



