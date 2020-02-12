Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Augmented Analytics Market By Deployment, By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Logistics, Healthcare, Government, Retail and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global augmented analytics market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 39% to cross $11 billion by 2024, on account of increasing adoption of advanced analytics tools.

The increasing demand for gathering business insights is expected to aid the global augmented analytics market through 2024. Moreover, the growing proliferation of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies is anticipated to drive the global augmented analytics market during the forecast period.

Market Segment & Competition Analysis

Augmented analytics market can be segmented based on deployment, organization size and end-user

Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into a small & medium enterprise (SME) and large enterprise. SME segment is likely to capture the largest market share in coming years, owing to increasing adoption of augmented analytics solutions by SMEs for simplifying and automating their tasks.

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the flexibility offered to organizations to adjust to a dynamic business environment.

Augmented analytics market caters to various end-users such as BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, government, retail, logistics and others. Telecom & IT is the largest end-user segment in the global augmented analytics market, as it enables the IT & Telecom sector to analyze a large amount of data and getting a better insight into the business.



North America dominated the global augmented analytics market in 2018 and is likely to maintain its market dominance in the coming years as well, on account of early adoption and initiatives for advanced analytics solutions and practices.



Major players operating in the global augmented analytics market include Tableau Software, Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corp., SAS Institute Inc., etc.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

At the end of 2016, Salesforce acquired BeyondCore to enhance its analytics portfolio and strengthen artificial intelligence platform. In October 2018, IBM partnered with Motio to accelerate the upgrades to Cognos Analytics 11.1.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the global augmented analytics market size.

To classify and forecast the global augmented analytics market based on deployment, organization size end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global augmented analytics market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global augmented analytics market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global augmented analytics market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. By Business Intelligence Objective (N=125)

4.2. By Percent Change in BI Objective (2017-2018) (N=125)

4.3. By Penetration of Business Intelligence Solutions, By End-User (N=125)

4.4. By Penetration of Business Intelligence Solutions, By Organization Size (N=125)

4.5. By Investment priority for acquiring or subscribing cloud-based services to improve the following BI and analytics activities (N=125)

4.6. By Satisfaction Level of the users in organization and how well they can perform the following activities using BI and analytics tools and applications (N=125)



5. Global Augmented Analytics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud)

5.2.2. By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

5.2.3. By End-User (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Logistics, Healthcare, Government, Retail and Others)

5.2.4. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.5. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Mapping



6. North America Augmented Analytics Market Outlook



7. Europe Augmented Analytics Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Augmented Analytics Market Outlook



9. South America Augmented Analytics Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Augmented Analytics Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Salesforce.com Inc.

13.2.2. Sap SE

13.2.3. IBM Corp.

13.2.4. Microsoft Corp.

13.2.5. Oracle Corp.

13.2.6. Tableau Software Inc.

13.2.7. MicroStrategy Incorporated

13.2.8. SAS Institute Inc.

13.2.9. DAMO GmbH

13.2.10. TIBCO Software Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/110s6l

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900