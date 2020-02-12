Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluid Transfer System Market by Type (Brake, Fuel, AC, Air Suspension, DPF, SCR, Transmission Oil, Turbo Coolant), Material (Al, Rubber, Nylon, Steel, Stainless Steel), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV, OHV, BEV, HEV, PHEV) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fluid transfer system market is projected to grow to USD 29.6 billion by 2027 from USD 17.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The major driving factors for the fluid transfer system industry are stringent emission norms, fuel efficiency regulations, and increasing adoption rate of SCRs in diesel engines around the globe. Furthermore, increasing vehicle production is expected to boost the market growth. However, increasing sales of BEVs is acting as a restraint for the fluid transfer system market growth.



Agricultural tractors are estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing market for the off-highway vehicle segment



The factors that drive the agricultural tractor market are increasing mechanization in the agriculture industry worldwide, lack of skilled farm labor, increasing labor cost, and the growing need for operational efficiency and profitability. Agricultural tractor manufacturers are continually innovating and looking to go one step further with their technological advancements related to exhaust systems, changing the face of the fluid transfer system market in agricultural tractors.



Rubber is expected to be the largest material segment of the fluid transfer system market



Rubber hoses are the most commonly used types. Rubber hoses can be classified into two types, viz., synthetic rubber, and natural rubber. These are used for fuel lines, AC lines, Brake lines, turbo coolant hoses, and transmission cooling hoses. Natural rubber breaks down when exposed to oil, but synthetic rubber has much better chemical resistance, elasticity, resilience, which makes it a better alternative for natural rubber. Properties of rubber such as hot and cold temperature sustainability, high tear strength, and most importantly, lower costs are the driving forces for the growth of the rubber market in the fluid transfer system material market.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for fluid transfer system, whereas RoW will be the fastest-growing



The upcoming emission norms in Asia Pacific are the biggest driving force for the fluid transfer system market. In the Asia Pacific region, the European and American standards are being followed, except in Japan, as it has its emission norms. It is estimated to have a 100% adoption rate of DPF by 2021 for all vehicle types. The SCR adoption rate is expected to be 100% by 2021 for buses and trucks, and by 2025 for passenger cars and LCVs. These norms will increase the adoption of DPF, SCR, air suspension, turbocharger lines, and consequently, the market for fluid transfer system.

The RoW market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for automobiles, coupled with the availability of cheap labor, low transportation costs, and flexible export-import policies and upcoming stringent emission norms. Also, the demand for premium vehicles is likely to increase, which is expected to further strengthen the growth of fluid transfer system applications such as front and rear air conditioning.



The fluid transfer system industry is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players including Cooper Standard (US), Kongsberg (Switzerland), Contitech (Germany), Akwel (France), Hutchinson (France), Lander automotive (UK), Tristone (Germany), Castello Italia (Italy), Gates (US), and TI fluid systems (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the fluid transfer system market with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top five companies, MnM view, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fluid Transfer System Market

4.2 Fluid Transfer System Market in Asia Pacific, By Type and Country

4.3 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Country

4.4 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Type

4.5 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Material

4.6 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Vehicle Type

4.7 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle

4.8 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle

4.9 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered for the Study

5.3 Currency

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increasing Vehicle Production

5.4.1.2 Engine Downsizing

5.4.2 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth

5.4.3 Restraints

5.4.3.1 Lower Replacement Rate of Fluid Transfer System

5.4.4 Opportunities

5.4.4.1 Vehicle Electrification/Alternate Fuel Vehicles Anticipated to Create New Revenue Pockets

5.4.4.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicle Parts

5.4.5 Challenge

5.4.5.1 Demand for High Durability Products

5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Fluid Transfer System Manufacturers

5.6 Fluid Transfer System Market, Scenarios (2017-2027)

5.6.1 Fluid Transfer System Market: Most Likely Scenario



6 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Research Methodology

6.1.2 Assumptions

6.1.3 Industry Insights

6.2 Air Suspension Lines

6.2.1 Air Suspension is Seeing Increasing Installation in Passenger Cars

6.3 Fuel Lines

6.3.1 Fuel Lines May See Less Demand With the Advent of BEV

6.4 Brake Lines

6.4.1 Brake Line is an Integral Part of Every Vehicle

6.5 AC Lines

6.5.1 Increasing Demand for Rear Air Conditioning has Driven the Growth of AC Lines

6.6 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Lines

6.6.1 DPF is Expected to Show Significant Growth Owing to Its High Usage in Europe and North America

6.7 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Lines

6.7.1 SCR is Estimated to Witness the Highest Growth With the Implementation of Stringent Emission Norms in Developing Countries

6.8 Transmission Oil Cooling Lines

6.8.1 Increasing Adoption of Automatic Transmission is Driving the Growth of Transmission Oil Cooling Lines

6.9 Turbo Coolant Lines

6.9.1 Increasing Adoption of Turbochargers in Passenger Cars is Driving the Growth of Turbo Coolant Lines



7 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.1.3 Industry Insights

7.2 Nylon

7.2.1 Corrosion Resistance Will Increase Nylon Usage

7.3 Stainless Steel

7.3.1 Lightweighting Trend is Expected to Drive the Usage of Stainless Steel

7.4 Aluminum

7.4.1 Limited Extraction Restricts the Market Share of Aluminum

7.5 Steel

7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Stainless Steel Can Reduce the Market Share of Steel

7.6 Rubber

7.6.1 The Benefits of Rubber Make It the Most Popular Material

7.7 Other Materials

7.7.1 Other Materials Market is Estimated to Show Significant Growth Owing to Investments in Less Costly Materials



8 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Vehicle Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.1.3 Industry Insights

8.2 Passenger Car

8.2.1 Passenger Car Leads the Fluid Transfer System Market

8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for LCV in US, China, and India is Expected to Drive the Demand for Fluid Transfer System

8.4 Truck

8.4.1 Increasing Usage of SCR and DPF in Trucks is Expected to Drive Market Growth in the Truck Segment

8.5 Bus

8.5.1 Low Vehicle Production Hampers the Market Share of Bus in Fluid Transfer System Market



9 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions and Definitions

9.1.3 Industry Insights

9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

9.2.1 BEV is Estimated to Show the Fastest Growth

9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

9.3.1 HEV is Estimated to Have the Largest Market Share in 2019

9.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

9.4.1 High Cost of PHEV Restricts Its Growth



10 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions and Definitions

10.1.3 Industry Insights

10.2 Agriculture Tractors

10.2.1 Agriculture Tractors Lead the Fluid Transfer System Market for Off-Highway Vehicles

10.3 Construction Equipment

10.3.1 Construction Equipment has the Second Largest Share in the Fluid Transfer System Market Owing to Increasing Industrialization

10.4 Mining Equipment

10.4.1 Mining Equipment has A Prominent Market Share Owing to Increasing Mining Activities



11 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.1.3 Industry Insights

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Large Share of Vehicle Production Drives the Market in China

11.2.2 India

11.2.2.1 India is Estimated to Be the Fastest Growing Market in Asia Pacific

11.2.3 Japan

11.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Premium Vehicles Would Support the Growth of Japan Market

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Adoption of Strict Emission Norms Would Fuel the Growth of This Market

11.2.5 Thailand

11.2.5.1 Rising Vehicle Production and Sales have Fueled the Growth of This Market

11.2.6 Others

11.2.6.1 Adoption of Strict Emission Norms Due to Pressure From Neighbor Countries has Fueled the Growth in This Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Decline in Diesel Vehicles has Led to A Drop in Diesel Particulate Filter Lines Market

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Air Suspension Lines to Register the Fastest Growth Owing to Increase in Trucks and Buses Production

11.3.3 Russia

11.3.3.1 Russia is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Market in Europe

11.3.4 Spain

11.3.4.1 Recent Implementation of Euro 6 Norms has Fueled the Growth

11.3.5 UK

11.3.5.1 Decline in Diesel Vehicle Usage to Curb Pollution has Led to A Dip in DPF Market

11.3.6 Turkey

11.3.6.1 SCR is Estimated to Be the Largest Market in Turkey During the Forecast Period

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 SCR is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market

11.4 North America

11.4.1 Canada

11.4.1.1 Increasing Preference for Premium Vehicles has Fueled Market Growth

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Mexico is Estimated to Be the Fastest Growing Market in North America

11.4.3 US

11.4.3.1 DPF has A Almost 100% Adoption Rate for Diesel Vehicles in the US

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

11.5.1 Brazil

11.5.1.1 Brazil is the Largest Automotive Producer in This Region

11.5.2 Iran

11.5.2.1 Iran Launched the First Phase of Euro 5 in 2017 Which Affected the Market

11.5.3 Others

11.5.3.1 SCR is Estimated to Be the Fastest Growing Market By 2027



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Winners vs Losers

12.2.1 Winners

12.2.2 Tail-Enders/Losers

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Introduction

12.3.2 Visionary Leaders

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.5 Emerging Companies

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.6 Fluid Transfer System Market: Market Share Analysis

12.7 Competitive Scenario

12.7.1 Expansions

12.7.2 Acquisitions

12.7.3 Joint Ventures

12.7.4 New Product Launches/New Product Developments



13 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

13.1 Cooper Standard

13.2 Kongsberg Automotive

13.3 Contitech

13.4 Akwel

13.5 TI Fluid Systems

13.6 Lander Automotive

13.7 Hutchinson

13.8 Tristone

13.9 Castello Italia

13.10 Gates

13.11 Additional Companies

13.11.1 North America

13.11.1.1 Pirtek Fluid Transfer Solutions

13.11.1.2 AGS

13.11.1.3 Graco

13.11.1.4 Balcrank

13.11.1.5 Reelcraft

13.11.2 Asia Pacific

13.11.2.1 Sanoh Industrial

13.11.2.2 Macnaught

13.11.2.3 Calex Auto

13.11.3 Europe

13.11.3.1 Delfingen

13.11.3.2 KROS Otomotiv



