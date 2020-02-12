Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluid Transfer System Market by Type (Brake, Fuel, AC, Air Suspension, DPF, SCR, Transmission Oil, Turbo Coolant), Material (Al, Rubber, Nylon, Steel, Stainless Steel), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV, OHV, BEV, HEV, PHEV) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fluid transfer system market is projected to grow to USD 29.6 billion by 2027 from USD 17.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.
The major driving factors for the fluid transfer system industry are stringent emission norms, fuel efficiency regulations, and increasing adoption rate of SCRs in diesel engines around the globe. Furthermore, increasing vehicle production is expected to boost the market growth. However, increasing sales of BEVs is acting as a restraint for the fluid transfer system market growth.
Agricultural tractors are estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing market for the off-highway vehicle segment
The factors that drive the agricultural tractor market are increasing mechanization in the agriculture industry worldwide, lack of skilled farm labor, increasing labor cost, and the growing need for operational efficiency and profitability. Agricultural tractor manufacturers are continually innovating and looking to go one step further with their technological advancements related to exhaust systems, changing the face of the fluid transfer system market in agricultural tractors.
Rubber is expected to be the largest material segment of the fluid transfer system market
Rubber hoses are the most commonly used types. Rubber hoses can be classified into two types, viz., synthetic rubber, and natural rubber. These are used for fuel lines, AC lines, Brake lines, turbo coolant hoses, and transmission cooling hoses. Natural rubber breaks down when exposed to oil, but synthetic rubber has much better chemical resistance, elasticity, resilience, which makes it a better alternative for natural rubber. Properties of rubber such as hot and cold temperature sustainability, high tear strength, and most importantly, lower costs are the driving forces for the growth of the rubber market in the fluid transfer system material market.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for fluid transfer system, whereas RoW will be the fastest-growing
The upcoming emission norms in Asia Pacific are the biggest driving force for the fluid transfer system market. In the Asia Pacific region, the European and American standards are being followed, except in Japan, as it has its emission norms. It is estimated to have a 100% adoption rate of DPF by 2021 for all vehicle types. The SCR adoption rate is expected to be 100% by 2021 for buses and trucks, and by 2025 for passenger cars and LCVs. These norms will increase the adoption of DPF, SCR, air suspension, turbocharger lines, and consequently, the market for fluid transfer system.
The RoW market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for automobiles, coupled with the availability of cheap labor, low transportation costs, and flexible export-import policies and upcoming stringent emission norms. Also, the demand for premium vehicles is likely to increase, which is expected to further strengthen the growth of fluid transfer system applications such as front and rear air conditioning.
The fluid transfer system industry is dominated by global players and comprises several regional players including Cooper Standard (US), Kongsberg (Switzerland), Contitech (Germany), Akwel (France), Hutchinson (France), Lander automotive (UK), Tristone (Germany), Castello Italia (Italy), Gates (US), and TI fluid systems (UK). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the fluid transfer system market with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top five companies, MnM view, recent developments, and key market strategies.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Fluid Transfer System Market
4.2 Fluid Transfer System Market in Asia Pacific, By Type and Country
4.3 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Country
4.4 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Type
4.5 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Material
4.6 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Vehicle Type
4.7 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle
4.8 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle
4.9 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Years Considered for the Study
5.3 Currency
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Increasing Vehicle Production
5.4.1.2 Engine Downsizing
5.4.2 Revenue Shift Driving Market Growth
5.4.3 Restraints
5.4.3.1 Lower Replacement Rate of Fluid Transfer System
5.4.4 Opportunities
5.4.4.1 Vehicle Electrification/Alternate Fuel Vehicles Anticipated to Create New Revenue Pockets
5.4.4.2 Increasing Demand for Lightweight Vehicle Parts
5.4.5 Challenge
5.4.5.1 Demand for High Durability Products
5.5 Revenue Missed: Opportunities for Fluid Transfer System Manufacturers
5.6 Fluid Transfer System Market, Scenarios (2017-2027)
5.6.1 Fluid Transfer System Market: Most Likely Scenario
6 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Research Methodology
6.1.2 Assumptions
6.1.3 Industry Insights
6.2 Air Suspension Lines
6.2.1 Air Suspension is Seeing Increasing Installation in Passenger Cars
6.3 Fuel Lines
6.3.1 Fuel Lines May See Less Demand With the Advent of BEV
6.4 Brake Lines
6.4.1 Brake Line is an Integral Part of Every Vehicle
6.5 AC Lines
6.5.1 Increasing Demand for Rear Air Conditioning has Driven the Growth of AC Lines
6.6 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Lines
6.6.1 DPF is Expected to Show Significant Growth Owing to Its High Usage in Europe and North America
6.7 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Lines
6.7.1 SCR is Estimated to Witness the Highest Growth With the Implementation of Stringent Emission Norms in Developing Countries
6.8 Transmission Oil Cooling Lines
6.8.1 Increasing Adoption of Automatic Transmission is Driving the Growth of Transmission Oil Cooling Lines
6.9 Turbo Coolant Lines
6.9.1 Increasing Adoption of Turbochargers in Passenger Cars is Driving the Growth of Turbo Coolant Lines
7 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.1.3 Industry Insights
7.2 Nylon
7.2.1 Corrosion Resistance Will Increase Nylon Usage
7.3 Stainless Steel
7.3.1 Lightweighting Trend is Expected to Drive the Usage of Stainless Steel
7.4 Aluminum
7.4.1 Limited Extraction Restricts the Market Share of Aluminum
7.5 Steel
7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Stainless Steel Can Reduce the Market Share of Steel
7.6 Rubber
7.6.1 The Benefits of Rubber Make It the Most Popular Material
7.7 Other Materials
7.7.1 Other Materials Market is Estimated to Show Significant Growth Owing to Investments in Less Costly Materials
8 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Vehicle Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.1.3 Industry Insights
8.2 Passenger Car
8.2.1 Passenger Car Leads the Fluid Transfer System Market
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
8.3.1 Increasing Demand for LCV in US, China, and India is Expected to Drive the Demand for Fluid Transfer System
8.4 Truck
8.4.1 Increasing Usage of SCR and DPF in Trucks is Expected to Drive Market Growth in the Truck Segment
8.5 Bus
8.5.1 Low Vehicle Production Hampers the Market Share of Bus in Fluid Transfer System Market
9 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions and Definitions
9.1.3 Industry Insights
9.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
9.2.1 BEV is Estimated to Show the Fastest Growth
9.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
9.3.1 HEV is Estimated to Have the Largest Market Share in 2019
9.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
9.4.1 High Cost of PHEV Restricts Its Growth
10 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Off-Highway Vehicle
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions and Definitions
10.1.3 Industry Insights
10.2 Agriculture Tractors
10.2.1 Agriculture Tractors Lead the Fluid Transfer System Market for Off-Highway Vehicles
10.3 Construction Equipment
10.3.1 Construction Equipment has the Second Largest Share in the Fluid Transfer System Market Owing to Increasing Industrialization
10.4 Mining Equipment
10.4.1 Mining Equipment has A Prominent Market Share Owing to Increasing Mining Activities
11 Fluid Transfer System Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.1.3 Industry Insights
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Large Share of Vehicle Production Drives the Market in China
11.2.2 India
11.2.2.1 India is Estimated to Be the Fastest Growing Market in Asia Pacific
11.2.3 Japan
11.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Premium Vehicles Would Support the Growth of Japan Market
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Adoption of Strict Emission Norms Would Fuel the Growth of This Market
11.2.5 Thailand
11.2.5.1 Rising Vehicle Production and Sales have Fueled the Growth of This Market
11.2.6 Others
11.2.6.1 Adoption of Strict Emission Norms Due to Pressure From Neighbor Countries has Fueled the Growth in This Market
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Decline in Diesel Vehicles has Led to A Drop in Diesel Particulate Filter Lines Market
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Air Suspension Lines to Register the Fastest Growth Owing to Increase in Trucks and Buses Production
11.3.3 Russia
11.3.3.1 Russia is Expected to Be the Fastest Growing Market in Europe
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.4.1 Recent Implementation of Euro 6 Norms has Fueled the Growth
11.3.5 UK
11.3.5.1 Decline in Diesel Vehicle Usage to Curb Pollution has Led to A Dip in DPF Market
11.3.6 Turkey
11.3.6.1 SCR is Estimated to Be the Largest Market in Turkey During the Forecast Period
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 SCR is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Market
11.4 North America
11.4.1 Canada
11.4.1.1 Increasing Preference for Premium Vehicles has Fueled Market Growth
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Mexico is Estimated to Be the Fastest Growing Market in North America
11.4.3 US
11.4.3.1 DPF has A Almost 100% Adoption Rate for Diesel Vehicles in the US
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
11.5.1 Brazil
11.5.1.1 Brazil is the Largest Automotive Producer in This Region
11.5.2 Iran
11.5.2.1 Iran Launched the First Phase of Euro 5 in 2017 Which Affected the Market
11.5.3 Others
11.5.3.1 SCR is Estimated to Be the Fastest Growing Market By 2027
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Winners vs Losers
12.2.1 Winners
12.2.2 Tail-Enders/Losers
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
12.3.1 Introduction
12.3.2 Visionary Leaders
12.3.3 Innovators
12.3.4 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.5 Emerging Companies
12.4 Business Strategy Excellence
12.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.6 Fluid Transfer System Market: Market Share Analysis
12.7 Competitive Scenario
12.7.1 Expansions
12.7.2 Acquisitions
12.7.3 Joint Ventures
12.7.4 New Product Launches/New Product Developments
13 Company Profiles
(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)
13.1 Cooper Standard
13.2 Kongsberg Automotive
13.3 Contitech
13.4 Akwel
13.5 TI Fluid Systems
13.6 Lander Automotive
13.7 Hutchinson
13.8 Tristone
13.9 Castello Italia
13.10 Gates
13.11 Additional Companies
13.11.1 North America
13.11.1.1 Pirtek Fluid Transfer Solutions
13.11.1.2 AGS
13.11.1.3 Graco
13.11.1.4 Balcrank
13.11.1.5 Reelcraft
13.11.2 Asia Pacific
13.11.2.1 Sanoh Industrial
13.11.2.2 Macnaught
13.11.2.3 Calex Auto
13.11.3 Europe
13.11.3.1 Delfingen
13.11.3.2 KROS Otomotiv
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jkyzmg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: