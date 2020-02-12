MEDFORD, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today announced a $1.5 million purchase order from UNICEF for multiplex Zika tests and Micro Readers following the successful completion of conditions set forth in the previously announced long term arrangement (LTA). This initial order is part of the LTA, which has a total opportunity of up to $3.5 million.



Chembio’s multiplex DPP Zika System allows simultaneous and discrete detection of antibodies for both active (IgM) and prior exposure (IgG) to the Zika virus, which is important for both treatment and surveillance.

“Our Zika System demonstrated outstanding accuracy while offering rapid detection and ease of use through our point-of-care platform and Micro Reader. These features provide significant advantages over current lab-based tests and make the DPP Zika System a powerful tool in the battle against the virus,” said Gail Page, Chembio’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. “It is a testament to the quality of our products and team to have been chosen by UNICEF and to have met their rigorous standards.”

Chembio's DPP Zika System has received approval from Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA), Brazil’s health regulatory agency, and is CE Marked. It includes the DPP Zika IgM/IgG Assay and DPP Micro Reader, provides quantitative results in 15 minutes from only 10μl of fingertip blood. The DPP Micro Reader is hand-held, easy to use, and can reduce the risk of human error during test interpretation.

