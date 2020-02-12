NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The milkman is back! URBN Playground, a boutique amenity consulting and management firm, today announced its partnership with the farmer-owned dairy company, Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy. The partnership will enable apartment residents in Manhattan and Brooklyn to place orders for farm-to-fridge fresh milk and dairy products through the URBN Playground concierge app.



“We’re very excited about this partnership with Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy. Not only will this service provide delicious, high-quality dairy products to residents, but it also aligns closely with our values at URBN Playground. We consider it a privilege to be able to support local farmers who believe strongly in the welfare of their animals and sustainable farming practices, and to be able to educate more people in our community about the difference this makes,” said Jeremy Brutus, co-founder of URBN Playground.

Residents can place their order on the URBN Playground app for fresh, minimally-pasteurized milk, all-natural yogurt, sour cream, and other products and have them at their doorstep in as little as 3 days.

The strict milk quality standards upheld by Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy, combined with an intense focus on cow comfort, animal health, high forage diets (cows are fed diets consisting of over 70% forage that are 100% home grown), and sustainable farming practices all translates to a quality difference in the milk. The result is a creamier, sweeter tasting milk that contains more naturally occurring Omega-3’s compared to other milks available at supermarket. Additionally, all their products are antibiotic free and the farmers pledge to not use rBST!

Some of the awards that Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy boasts include six National Dairy Quality awards, eight Agrimark #1 Top Quality awards, and a ten-year NYS Supermilk track record.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with URBN Playground to have our award-winning milk made easily available to apartment dwellers. We’re grateful to see growing interest and demand in high-quality, locally-produced milk, as this supports a living wage for real, local family farms and helps us preserve Hudson Valley farmland,” said Dr. Sam Simon, founder of Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy.

The initial rollout of the delivery service will be made available for Brooklyn residents living at Level at 2 N 6th St and the Oosten at 60 S 8th St, and for midtown Manhattan residents living at ARO at 242 W 53rd St and Sessanta at 229 West 60th Street, and consecutively will be made available to more residences throughout the city.

