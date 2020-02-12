LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VistaJet, the first and only global business aviation company, announces its partnership with the Scuderia Ferrari team for the second year running as its Official Supplier of private jet travel.



With the ever-demanding race calendar and often only days between Grands Prix, the team faces challenging timelines. VistaJet will support the team to optimize their travel and transfer times throughout the 2020 Formula One season. In an industry where speed and efficiency are fundamental, the Scuderia Ferrari team will further utilize time off track to arrive in optimum condition.

Having raced competitively with Ferrari for many years and as an official driver in the FIA World Endurance Championship, WEC, VistaJet’s Founder and Chairman Thomas Flohr knows the demands of racing and the intense focus required to perform under such pressure.

Announcing the partnership, Thomas Flohr said: “I am incredibly proud to be supporting the most iconic and successful racing team in the world for a second year. Innovation, technology and a focus on efficiency are values we share with them. VistaJet will continue to provide the Scuderia Ferrari team with seamless travel, to ensure their focus is on what is important – the competition on the track. I am excited to see what the 2020 season holds for Sebastain Vettel, Charles Leclerc and the whole Ferrari team. Forza Ferrari!”

VistaJet places the utmost importance on service and operational excellence. On its owned fleet of over 70 aircraft, VistaJet has completed over 174,000 flights globally, safely flying over 436,000 passengers to more than 1,900 airports worldwide.

