CLEVELAND, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , today announced an upcoming ePoster presentation highlighting additional results from the Phase 2b InSulin Liver Effect-1 (ISLE-1) clinical study evaluating Diasome’s hepatocyte directed vesicle technology (HDV) when added to Lispro (HDV-L) compared to Lispro (LIS) alone in patients with type 1 diabetes at the Advanced Technologies & Treatment for Diabetes International (ATTD) Conference, which is being held February 19-22, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.



Details of the ePoster presentation are as follows:

Title: Benefits of Hepatic-Directed Prandial Insulin in Type 1 Diabetes Session: New Insulin Delivery Systems: Inhaled, Transdermal, Implanted Devices Date/Time: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 7:00am-8:00pm CEST Room: E-Poster Area

The ISLE-1 study was a 26-week randomized (2:1 HDV-L:LIS) double-blind study that enrolled 176 T1D patients with baseline A1C ranging from 7.0-10.5%. Recent severe hypoglycemia and impaired hypoglycemia awareness were exclusionary. The primary study endpoint was A1C noninferiority.

Notably, in new analysis of this study, patients who began the study with A1C levels greater than or equal to 8.5% and completed the study with A1C levels less than 8.5% demonstrated dramatically different hypoglycemia and insulin dosing outcomes, depending on whether they were treated with HDV-L or LIS.

Diasome’s chief technology officer, Douglas Muchmore, M.D., commented, “In addition to previously reported outcomes from this study, this new analysis further supports Diasome’s belief that delivering insulin to the liver at mealtime with HDV has the potential to protect people with type 1 diabetes from increased hypoglycemia as their A1C levels improve. We hope to continue to demonstrate in future clinical trials, including in Phase 3, that when added to insulin, HDV restores normal physiology while allowing patients with T1D to achieve improved A1C levels and improved health outcomes.”

The ePoster will be made available on the Diasome website, www.diasome.com , following the presentation.

About Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Diasome’s hepatocyte directed vesicle (HDV) technology is the only pharmaceutical insulin additive being developed to prevent hypoglycemia by restoring normal liver physiology in patients with diabetes. HDV technology is a Phase 3-ready asset designed to improve the safety and efficacy of all insulins. For more information, visit www.diasome.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

+1.212-915-2568