SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Socotra , a modern cloud-based platform for technology-driven insurers, has appointed Matt Hamilton as the company’s Director of Product.



Hamilton will be responsible for conceptualizing, designing, and implementing the next wave of product capabilities as Socotra continues to provide insurers with a modern, flexible technology platform to develop insurance products. Founded in 2014, Socotra’s customers include leading insurance companies such as AXA, IAG, Mutual of Omaha , and Nationwide .

“As a dedicated technology professional in the insurance industry, I saw how insurers with legacy platforms were struggling to move into the cloud,” said Hamilton. “After learning about Socotra and meeting their team of forward-thinking, dedicated experts, I knew this was a company I wanted to be a part of. Socotra’s sophisticated yet accessible technology has great potential to be the core system of choice for insurers everywhere, and I’m proud to be a part of this new era of acceleration in the insurance industry.”

Hamilton joins Socotra from Guidewire , where he spent ten years building and leading product teams and was responsible for multiple product lines and technical initiatives. Hamilton has experience across the insurance policy lifecycle including underwriting, policy management, claims, billing, and analytics. As the director of product management, he led a 30-person team through four major release cycles over eight years and played a crucial part in the team’s growth as they expanded from 80 to 1,200 employees, subsequently becoming a $10 billion publicly-traded company.

“I’m thrilled to work with people like Matt, who understand and believe in our platform and our vision for the future of insurance technology,” said Dan Woods, CEO of Socotra. “Matt's experience with legacy insurance technology provides Socotra with a great depth of understanding around why insurers have struggled with technology in the past. We're excited to couple his product experience with an engineering team that has already solved most technology problems facing insurers today. Great things lie ahead for Socotra’s customers.”

About Socotra

Founded in 2014 and based in San Francisco, Socotra’s mission is to provide insurers with a modern, enterprise-grade core system that enables them to rapidly develop and distribute products that better serve their customers. The result is a flexible, radically open, cloud-native solution that unifies underwriting, policy management, claims, reinsurance, reporting, and more. To learn more, visit www.socotra.com .