NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference, taking place March 2-4, 2020 in Boston, MA.
|Presentation Details:
|Date:
|March 4, 2020
|Time:
|8:00am Eastern Time
|Webcast:
|http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen57/icad/
About iCAD, Inc.
Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.
Contact:
Media Inquiries:
Jessica Burns, iCAD
+1-201-423-4492
jburns@icadmed.com
Investor Relations:
Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors
+ 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com
iCAD, Inc.
Nashua, New Hampshire, UNITED STATES
iCAD Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: