NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that Michael Klein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference, taking place March 2-4, 2020 in Boston, MA.

Presentation Details: Date: March 4, 2020 Time: 8:00am Eastern Time Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen57/icad/

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com .

