Carlsbad California, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PartnersAdmin LLC (PartnersAdmin), a premier California based fund administrator and service provider to the alternative fund industry, announced today that it has opened a Melville, New York office. This move supports our steady growth and facilitates our east coast expansion. PartnersAdmin has appointed Valerie Angell, Managing Director, as the general manager of its New York office.

“This move is part of our continued investment in high-quality services, which enables us to respond to the growing needs of our east coast clients. Having established a substantial footprint on the west coast, we believe the time is right to expand our operations to the east coast. Through this expansion, we will have tremendous capabilities to service our client base from multiple time zones,” stated Mark Howells, CEO of PartnersAdmin.

Scott Tominaga, COO, added, "I am pleased to see Valerie lead our expansion on the east coast. As an equity partner, Valerie has been an essential part of our past growth and I am confident she will execute in our new expansion efforts."

About PartnersAdmin LLC

PartnersAdmin LLC was established in 2008 to provide exceptional outsourced solutions to the alternative fund industry. In response to the industry's increasing focus on best practices, regulatory change, focus on reducing systemic risk and promotion of investor protection, PartnersAdmin’s team of experts have the hands-on experience to work with fund managers who are continuously faced with challenging operational issues, distractions, and rising internal costs. PartnersAdmin is SOC 1 Type 2 certified.

