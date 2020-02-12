SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) today announced its decision to withdraw from participation in this year’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) exhibition in Barcelona in response to the ongoing threat of the novel coronavirus.



“Our top priority has always been the health and safety of our employees, and our concern extends to the welfare and well-being of our customers, partners and others in our community,” said Tom Fallon, Infinera CEO. “While we were looking forward to attending MWC 2020 and showcasing our latest innovations, this decision, though difficult, is in line with other precautionary measures we have implemented to reduce the risk of exposure to our employees and mitigate the impact on our ability to serve our customers.”

