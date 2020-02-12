VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2020. The dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid March 27, 2020, to holders of record on February 28, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2020. The Company plans on announcing its next dividend after the Board’s meeting on March 18, 2020.
The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.
As of February 11, 2020, the Company had 64,524,495 shares outstanding. As of January 31, 2020, the Company had 63,633,908 shares outstanding. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had 63,061,781 shares outstanding.
RMBS Portfolio Characteristics
Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2020 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:
About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae and CMOs, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.
|RMBS Valuation Characteristics
|($ in thousands)
|Realized
|Realized
|Jan 2020
|Nov - Jan
|Modeled
|Modeled
|Net
|Weighted
|CPR
|2020 CPR
|Interest
|Interest
|%
|Weighted
|Average
|(1-Month)
|(3-Month)
|Rate
|Rate
|Current
|Fair
|of
|Current
|Average
|Maturity
|(Reported
|(Reported
|Sensitivity
|Sensitivity
|Type
|Face
|Value
|Portfolio
|Price
|Coupon
|GWAC
|Age
|(Months)
|in Feb)
|in Feb)
|(-50 BPS)(1)
|(+50 BPS)(1)
|Pass Through RMBS
|Post Reset ARM
|$
|959
|$
|986
|0.03
|%
|$
|102.78
|4.51
|%
|4.96
|%
|186
|175
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|$
|3
|$
|(2
|)
|Fixed Rate CMO
|276,925
|289,275
|7.60
|%
|104.46
|4.20
|%
|4.56
|%
|27
|330
|14.50
|%
|18.29
|%
|882
|(1,568
|)
|15yr 4.0
|18,407
|19,492
|0.51
|%
|105.89
|4.00
|%
|4.45
|%
|20
|153
|11.36
|%
|14.17
|%
|216
|(252
|)
|15yr Total
|18,407
|19,492
|0.51
|%
|105.89
|4.00
|%
|4.45
|%
|20
|153
|11.36
|%
|14.17
|%
|216
|(252
|)
|20yr 4.0
|78,993
|85,991
|2.26
|%
|108.86
|4.00
|%
|4.48
|%
|30
|205
|10.30
|%
|9.69
|%
|1,587
|(1,696
|)
|20yr Total
|78,993
|85,991
|2.26
|%
|108.86
|4.00
|%
|4.48
|%
|30
|205
|10.30
|%
|9.69
|%
|1,587
|(1,696
|)
|30yr 3.0
|199,413
|205,676
|5.40
|%
|103.14
|3.00
|%
|3.91
|%
|7
|352
|2.27
|%
|3.16
|%
|3,066
|(4,300
|)
|30yr 3.5
|1,175,801
|1,242,718
|32.63
|%
|105.69
|3.50
|%
|4.16
|%
|6
|352
|4.16
|%
|4.73
|%
|17,305
|(23,630
|)
|30yr 4.0
|1,004,994
|1,082,331
|28.42
|%
|107.70
|4.00
|%
|4.59
|%
|17
|340
|12.75
|%
|16.25
|%
|13,327
|(17,504
|)
|30yr 4.5
|476,410
|523,045
|13.73
|%
|109.79
|4.50
|%
|5.01
|%
|11
|347
|13.03
|%
|13.54
|%
|4,957
|(6,810
|)
|30yr 5.0
|252,508
|281,926
|7.40
|%
|111.65
|5.00
|%
|5.51
|%
|20
|337
|15.91
|%
|15.92
|%
|3,046
|(3,731
|)
|30yr Total
|3,109,126
|3,335,696
|87.59
|%
|107.29
|3.90
|%
|4.52
|%
|11
|346
|9.13
|%
|11.54
|%
|41,701
|(55,975
|)
|Total Pass Through RMBS
|3,484,410
|3,731,440
|97.98
|%
|107.09
|3.93
|%
|4.53
|%
|13
|340
|9.59
|%
|12.16
|%
|44,389
|(59,493
|)
|Structured RMBS
|Interest-Only Securities
|405,173
|52,955
|1.39
|%
|13.07
|4.00
|%
|4.59
|%
|67
|281
|21.28
|%
|23.55
|%
|(5,946
|)
|7,375
|Inverse Interest-Only Securities
|183,284
|23,924
|0.63
|%
|13.05
|3.42
|%
|4.86
|%
|67
|284
|11.22
|%
|13.83
|%
|868
|(1,586
|)
|Total Structured RMBS
|588,457
|76,879
|2.02
|%
|13.06
|3.82
|%
|4.68
|%
|67
|282
|18.15
|%
|20.52
|%
|(5,078
|)
|5,789
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|4,072,867
|$
|3,808,319
|100.00
|%
|3.91
|%
|4.55
|%
|21
|332
|10.83
|%
|13.58
|%
|$
|39,311
|$
|(53,704
|)
|Interest
|Interest
|Average
|Hedge
|Rate
|Rate
|Notional
|Period
|Sensitivity
|Sensitivity
|Hedge
|Balance
|End
|(-50 BPS)(1)
|(+50 BPS)(1)
|Eurodollar Futures
|$
|(500,000
|)
|Dec-2020
|(2,500
|)
|2,500
|Swaps
|(1,270,000
|)
|Oct-2023
|(25,275
|)
|25,275
|5-Year Treasury Futures
|(69,000
|)
|Mar-2020(2)
|(2,149
|)
|1,965
|TBA Short
|(300,000
|)
|Jan-2020
|(1,254
|)
|1,876
|Swaptions
|(250,000
|)
|Apr-2020
|(173
|)
|1,754
|Hedge Total
|$
|(2,389,000
|)
|$
|(31,351
|)
|$
|33,370
|Rate Shock Grand Total
|$
|7,960
|$
|(20,334
|)
|RMBS Assets by Agency
|Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
|Percentage
|Percentage
|Fair
|of
|Fair
|of
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|Asset Category
|Value
|Portfolio
|As of January 31, 2020
|As of January 31, 2020
|Fannie Mae
|$
|2,349,892
|61.7
|%
|Non-Whole Pool Assets
|$
|555,512
|14.6
|%
|Freddie Mac
|1,458,427
|38.3
|%
|Whole Pool Assets
|3,252,807
|85.4
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|3,808,319
|100.0
|%
|Total Mortgage Assets
|$
|3,808,319
|100.0
|%
|Borrowings By Counterparty
|($ in thousands)
|Weighted
|Weighted
|% of
|Average
|Average
|Total
|Total
|Repo
|Maturity
|Longest
|As of January 31, 2020
|Borrowings
|Debt
|Rate
|in Days
|Maturity
|Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
|$
|420,185
|11.3
|%
|1.84
|%
|11
|2/20/2020
|J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
|380,046
|10.5
|%
|1.75
|%
|12
|2/28/2020
|Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.
|337,302
|9.3
|%
|1.96
|%
|11
|2/13/2020
|Cantor Fitzgerald & Co
|298,553
|8.2
|%
|1.74
|%
|12
|2/12/2020
|Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc
|280,152
|7.7
|%
|1.75
|%
|65
|4/13/2020
|Citigroup Global Markets Inc
|213,190
|5.9
|%
|1.76
|%
|12
|2/14/2020
|ASL Capital Markets Inc.
|206,626
|5.7
|%
|1.78
|%
|15
|2/28/2020
|ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
|206,319
|5.7
|%
|1.72
|%
|11
|2/14/2020
|ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc
|201,385
|5.6
|%
|1.97
|%
|9
|2/13/2020
|RBC Capital Markets, LLC
|168,764
|4.7
|%
|1.78
|%
|14
|2/28/2020
|ING Financial Markets LLC
|165,457
|4.6
|%
|1.75
|%
|17
|2/26/2020
|South Street Securities, LLC
|149,064
|4.1
|%
|2.49
|%
|58
|4/9/2020
|Daiwa Securities America Inc.
|112,436
|3.1
|%
|1.94
|%
|7
|2/10/2020
|ICBC Financial Services LLC
|96,319
|2.7
|%
|1.75
|%
|28
|2/28/2020
|Guggenheim Securities, LLC
|90,875
|2.5
|%
|1.75
|%
|22
|2/28/2020
|FHLB-Cincinnati
|88,885
|2.5
|%
|1.67
|%
|3
|2/3/2020
|Lucid Cash Fund USG LLC
|65,922
|1.8
|%
|1.79
|%
|13
|2/13/2020
|Bank of Montreal
|58,418
|1.6
|%
|1.78
|%
|13
|2/13/2020
|Nomura Securities International, Inc.
|46,775
|1.3
|%
|1.74
|%
|12
|2/12/2020
|J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC
|28,979
|0.8
|%
|1.75
|%
|18
|2/18/2020
|Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
|9,116
|0.3
|%
|2.31
|%
|3
|2/3/2020
|Mizuho Securities USA, Inc
|1,911
|0.1
|%
|2.20
|%
|19
|2/19/2020
|Total Borrowings
|$
|3,626,679
|100.0
|%
|1.83
|%
|18
|4/13/2020
