LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Diana P. Zitser has been named a “Southern California Super Lawyer” for a sixth consecutive year, and a “Top 50 Women Super Lawyer” for the fourth straight year by Thompson Reuters’s Super Lawyers rating service .

A Certified Family Law Specialist and founder of the highly-rated Zitser Family Law Group, APC , Ms. Zitser has been representing clients in a wide variety of family law matters for the past 23 years. Specializing in complex asset valuations, and grey and high-net-worth divorces, Ms. Zitser has also successfully represented hundreds of clients in legal separations, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, paternity actions, as well as move-away, domestic partnership, and annulment matters.

SuperLawyers rates attorneys across dozens of practice areas based on their professional achievements and recognition by their peers in the legal community. The five percent of those Southern California attorneys who score highest throughout the nomination, research, and peer review process are awarded the distinction of “Super Lawyer.” An even smaller percentage are distinguished in SuperLawyers’ “Top” lists, such as “Top 50 Women Super Lawyers”.

Reflecting on her achievements, Ms. Zitser states, “Each recognition reinforces the pride I have in our team dedicated to delivering consistent, high-caliber results for our clients. We are honored and privileged to be able to work with a wide variety of leading experts and professionals, all of whom help us ensure the best outcome for each client that walks through our doors.”

In addition to being recognized by SuperLawyers, Ms. Zitser is on Expertise.com’s list of “Best Divorce Lawyers in Los Angeles” since 2016 and the San Fernando Business Journal recognized her as one of the “Top 25 Lawyers in the San Fernando Valley”. She holds the highest possible peer review rating in legal ability and ethical standards from Martindale-Hubbell and is named as the Top 1% of America’s Most Honored Professionals. Ms. Zitser garners high praise from her clients as well, earning a “Client’s Choice Award” and a perfect “10.0” rating from Avvo.com.

Ms. Zitser graduated from Southwestern School of Law and is a member of the State Bar of California’s Family Law Section. She is licensed to practice before all the Courts of the State of California, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, and the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

CONTACT INFO: Zitser Family Law Group, APC

1901 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, CA 90067

www.zitserlaw.com

(310) 948-6461

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd223d8b-080a-4189-b256-345b3e939cfe