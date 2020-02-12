Syndey, Feb. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Myanmar outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Five years ago, Myanmar remained one of the last underdeveloped telecommunication markets in Asia, however this gap is being bridged quickly with a focus on mobile and mobile broadband services and exploding growth in that sector. By 2019 Myanmar was four years into a telecoms boom that has dramatically changed the physical and technological landscape of the country, since the sector was opened to foreign competition in 2014.

Fixed broadband penetration in Myanmar remains extremely low mainly due to a limited number of fixed lines as well as the dominance of the mobile platform and an unwillingness by operators to invest in fixed broadband infrastructure. However, by 2019 a number of new fixed broadband service providers were emerging, installing fibre below or above ground for fixed line broadband access.

One factor behind home broadband pricing falls is the entry of the telcos into the home broadband market to compete directly with existing ISPs. Over the next five years to 2023 the market is expected to grow very strongly but overall market penetration will remain extremely low compared to other nations.

Myanmar’s mobile market has experienced very rapid growth in recent years, driven by the entry of three new competitors in the market, increasing the number of operators from just one to four. This has dramatically increased market competition.

By 2019 the mobile market was approaching saturation and was seeing increased competition over data prices. Average revenue per user dropped further with the entry of a fourth operator- Mytel.

Mobile broadband has experienced rapid growth over the past five years, driven by rapid growth in the mobile sector. Because telco reform came very late Myanmar, it has essentially leap frogged past fixed broadband access to mobile devices access for internet services.

Strong growth is predicted over the next five years however at a slower rate due to increasing maturity in the market. The mobile broadband market will be driven by increasingly faster speeds offered by the mobile operators as they roll out 4G and eventually 5G networks.

Key developments:

MTP has launched the country’s third m-banking platform.

Telenor Myanmar and Ericsson trialled NB-IoT on Telenor’s LTE network in Mandalay.

Ruckus Networks installed a Wi-Fi-based fixed-wireless network for Myanmar Net.

The number of mobile operators has increased from one to four over the past few years.

This has dramatically increased market competition.

The fixed broadband market remains highly underdeveloped, but is now gaining momentum

Mobile broadband has experienced very strong growth over the past few years.

In 2019/2020 an important telecoms development is occurring for Burma with the launch of the Kacific-1 satellite.

Companies mentioned in this report

Myanmar Post and Telecommunications (MPT); Telenor Myanmar; Ooredoo Myanmar; KDDI; Sumitomo; SingTel, Digicel; Qatar Telecom; Viettel Group; Vodafone, Myanmar National Tele & Communications (MNTC).

Table of Contents

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market Market Overview and Analysis Regional Asian Market Comparison

Regulatory environment Regulatory authority Market liberalisation process Telecommunications Law –2013 Telecom Master Plan Licensing – Fixed Services

Telecommunications infrastructure Fixed-line statistics Fibre networks Universal Service Strategy International infrastructure Satellite Submarine Terrestrial cables Smart Infrastructure Internet of Things (IoT)

Fixed-line broadband market Broadband Statistics and Forecast Fixed Broadband Service Providers Fixed Wireless Broadband Service Providers Fixed-line broadband technologies Wi-Fi

Mobile market Mobile Statistics and Forecast Mobile Broadband Statistics and Forecast Regulatory issues SIM cards Spectrum

Mobile infrastructure 3G 4G 5G

Major mobile operators Operators Myanmar P&T (MPT) Ooredoo Telenor Myanmar National Tele & Communications (Mytel)

Digital economy Overview e-Payments

Digital Media Online Video

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – 2018 (e)

Table 2 – Percentage of Population Covered by Type of Mobile Network

Table 3 – Key Metrics - Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) - 2018 – 2023

Table 4 – Fixed-line subscribers and penetration – 2006 – 2018

Table 5 – Historic - fixed-line subscribers, penetration, annual change – 1990, 1995 – 2005

Table 6 – Fixed Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2008 – 2023

Table 7 – Internet User Penetration – 2007 – 2018

Table 8 – Historic - Internet users and penetration – 1999 – 2016

Table 9 – Internet household penetration – 2003 – 2018

Table 10 – Proportion of households with a computer– 2007 – 2018

Table 11 – International internet bandwidth – 2000 – 2018

Table 12 – Lit/Equipped International Bandwidth Capacity – 2014 – 2018

Table 13 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2006 – 2023

Table 14 – Historic - mobile subscribers, penetration and annual change – 1995 – 2005

Table 15 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2023

Table 16 – Mobile operator by system launch

Table 17 – Mobile subscriber market share by operator – 2018

Table 18 –MPT launch and system

Table 19 – MPT subscribers – 2008 – 2018

Table 20 – Ooredoo mobile subscribers – 2014 – 2018

Table 21 – Telenor mobile subscribers – 2014 - 2018

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Mobile, Mobile Broadband & Fixed Broadband Penetration – 2018; 2023

Chart 2 – Asian Telecoms Maturity Index by Market Category

Chart 3 – Asian Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 4 – Telecoms Maturity Index – Central Asia

Chart 5 – Fixed-line subscribers and penetration – 2007 – 2018

Chart 6 – Current mobile subscriber and mobile broadband penetration rates in countries to benefit from the Kacific-1 satellite

Chart 7 – Fixed Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2008 – 2023

Chart 8 – Mobile Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2008 – 2023

Chart 9 – Mobile Broadband Subscribers and Penetration (with Forecast) – 2009 – 2023

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 2 – Central Asia -Key Characteristics of Telecoms Markets by Country





