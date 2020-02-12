Lyon, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY





PROSPECTS

RTD COFFEE EXPANDS THROUGH INNOVATION

The functional RTD coffee segment continues to grow with leading brands Java Monster and Starbucks Doubleshot toeing the line between the coffee and energy drinks categories. The success of these brands exemplifies the similar appeal of the two categories and the importance that innovation has in growing sales.

COLD BREW PROMISES HIGH GROWTH POTENTIAL FOR CATEGORY

The RTD coffee category has not reached maturity yet and is likely to preserve its recent high growth in the coming years. Part of RTD coffee’s growth potential lies in its consumer base, which compromises younger consumers that are increasingly migrating from other categories seeking coffee’s functional energy benefit and clean label.

PREMIUMISATION MEANS HIGH-QUALITY AND CLEAN LABELS

As with many other soft drinks’ categories and the hot coffee category, the premiumization trend has gripped RTD coffee. Sugar and cream are slowly being phased out in favor of cold brew offerings.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

MONSTER SUCCEEDING DESPITE RUNNING COUNTER TO TRENDS

Monster has further climbed the value share ranking. The success of Monster appears to run counter to the health trends evident within the category.

STARBUCKS’S WINNING SHARE WANING

Starbucks’s brands still retain majority share within RTD coffee, but their shares are continuing to fall off. While the brands are seeing growth, they are not advancing fast enough to catch up to Monster and smaller brands.





