PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp (OTCQB: HMMR) announced today that its subsidiary, Endstream Communications has launched its Caribbean Direct wholesale voice service. The first two markets launched are Dominica and St. Vincent. Endstream recently completed its initial testing with multiple clients.



“Hammer will now begin to derive new revenues from those markets. Implementing the over-the-top networks which is the first phase of our deployment in each country. We will see the benefits in coming quarters,” said Erik Levitt, Hammer’s CEO.

“Building on our Over-the-Top platform is a priority,” said Kristen Vasicek, Hammer’s COO. “Those services are integral to our goal of providing a complete wireless retail solution using either fixed wireless or mobility.”

The first phase of the deployment provides voice termination services, which allows other operators to complete voice calls into the country. In subsequent phases, Hammer’s subsidiaries will begin to offer telephone numbers to residential and business customers through mobile applications.

“This is a significant step forward. We have completed many of the projects we started in 2019, including our P2P SMS network. We can turn our attention to selling those services as we continue to address new markets in the Caribbean, expansion of our messaging capabilities and the construction of a wireless network in Huntsville, Alabama,” added Levitt.

About Hammer

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. (OTCQB:HMMR) is a telecommunications company investing in the future of wireless technology. Hammer’s “Everything Wireless” go to market strategy includes the development of high-speed fixed wireless service for residential and small businesses using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless® AIR, Over-the-Top services such as voice, SMS and video collaboration services, the construction of smart city networks and hosting services including cloud and colocation. For more information contact Investor Relations at info@hammerfiber.com .

Forward Looking Statements

