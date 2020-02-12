GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado-based CBD-hemp extraction company Vantage Hemp Co. announced today it is gearing up for its production launch next month for high-quality CBD extracts. With over 1-million lbs of certified hemp biomass harvested, and a large-scale, high volume extraction facility, Vantage Hemp Co. is positioned to be a leading supplier of CBD-hemp.

“Our company is developing strategic partnerships with global entrepreneurs and brands to help move their businesses forward. We are connecting with buyers and partners who can benefit from our high-quality, certified hemp biomass and extracts,” says Harvinder Johal, Director of Vantage Hemp Co.

Vantage Hemp Co. is launching operations at its 35,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art extraction facility in Greeley, Colorado and is an emerging leader in extraction science, innovation and technology. The company is led by an experienced world-class team of professional growers and industry experts specializing in medical, pharmaceutical, business operations, and extraction. The Vantage Hemp Co. team includes Chief Science Officer and former Harvard Medical School professor, Dr. Daniel Chinnapen , Facility and Operations Manager, Kurt Delehoy, and Extraction Manager, Justin Vincent.

The company specializes in the production of GMP compliant, high-quality distillates, isolates and full-spectrum oils for established brands. Vantage Hemp Co. is actively processing over 1-million lbs of biomass the company harvested this past season.

Recently, Vantage Hemp Co. exhibited at the largest gathering of hemp and CBD business professionals in the U.S. to discuss its unique and innovative CBD-hemp extraction process and partnership opportunities. The company will exhibit and lecture at other global cannabis, CBD and hemp conferences and expos this year. Those interested in connecting with Vantage Hemp Co. can visit the company’s new website to find out which upcoming events they’ll be attending.

If you are interested in learning more about Vantage Hemp Co. and how extracts can benefit your products, visit www.vantagehemp.com .

About Vantage Hemp Co.

With 800-acres of U.S. certified hemp biomass and large-scale, high volume extraction facilities, Colorado-based Vantage Hemp Co. has CBD extraction down to a science. By utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a meticulous focus on every detail from seed-to-extract, this small startup turned industry leader consistently delivers pharmaceutical grade, GMP compliant CBD extracts (including full-spectrum oil, distillate and isolate) that companies can trust. Learn more at www.vantagehemp.com.

