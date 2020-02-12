Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Paddle & Rocker Switches Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global paddle & rocker switches market is set to grow with a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.



The paddle & rocker switches are commonly used as an alternative for the traditional switches across the globe. The applications of these switches are rapidly increasing based on changing dynamics in various industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive and many more. These switches can be used in appliances, office equipment communications, electronic instrumentation, medical equipment, and many other tools. Hence, growing applications is fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, advantages associated with these switches compared to traditional switched is enhancing the adoption of paddle & rocker switches. The key players are developing many new paddle & rocker switches with dynamic denatures such as in normal form, or miniature illuminated switches or non-illuminated. Such varied products have provided various options to the consumers, and thus is enhancing the market growth. However, the availability of alternative tools such as traditional switches that can be available at low cost is likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



Based on type, the paddle & rocker switches market was led by the double-pole switch by holding a market share of over 55%. As double-pole switches offer numerous advantages over single-pole switch, they are highly adopted in the development of advanced devices and machinery. Furthermore, increasing development in the consumer electronics and appliances industry is also fueling the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Based on geography, North America held the largest market share of more than 38% in 2018. In the US and Canada, paddle & rocker switches are increasingly being used as an alternative for the traditional switches. Changing dynamics in the consumer electronics and telecommunication industry is also fueling the growth of this market. However, technological advancements in the manufacturing sector of emerging nations are projected to enhance the market in the Asia-Pacific region.



Some of the prominent players operating in the paddle & rocker switches market include E-Switch, C&K Components, NTE Electronics, Littelfuse, Eaton, APEM (IDEC), Carling Technologies, TAIWAY Electronics, NKK Switches, HELLA, Everel Group, Oslo Switch Inc., and OTTO Engineering.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Paddle & Rocker Switches

2.2 Global Paddle & Rocker Switches Market, By Type

2.3 Global Paddle & Rocker Switches Market, By Application

2.4 Global Paddle & Rocker Switches Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Paddle & Rocker Switches Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2027 (US$ Mn) (%)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Paddle & Rocker Switches Market Analysis, by Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Single-Pole Switch

4.3 Double-Pole Switch



Chapter 5 Global Paddle & Rocker Switches Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Consumer Electronics & Appliances

5.3 Telecommunications

5.4 Industrial & Medical

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 North America Paddle & Rocker Switches Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Paddle & Rocker Switches Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Paddle & Rocker Switches Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Paddle & Rocker Switches Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 E-Switch

10.2 C&K Components

10.3 NTE Electronics

10.4 Littelfuse

10.5 Eaton

10.6 APEM (IDEC)

10.7 Carling Technologies

10.8 TAIWAY Electronics

10.9 NKK Switches

10.10 HELLA

10.11 Everel Group

10.12 Oslo Switch Inc.



