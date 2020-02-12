FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (Nasdaq:ZSAN) (the “Company” or “Zosano”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of (i) 10,146,154 Class A Units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one Series C Warrant to purchase one share of common stock, at a public offering price of $0.65 per Class A Unit, and (ii) 2,161,539 Class B Units, each consisting of one Series D Pre-Funded Warrant to purchase one share of common stock and one Series C Warrant to purchase one share of common stock, at a public offering price of $0.6499 per Class B Unit. The Series C Warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. The Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,846,153 shares of common stock and/or additional Series C Warrants to purchase up to 1,846,153 shares of common stock.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $8.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the exercise of any Series C Warrants and the underwriter’s option to purchase additional securities. This offering is expected to close on or about February 14, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Zosano intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for pre-commercialization activities and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on March 27, 2019. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that will form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, when available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by phone at (646) 975-6996.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of molecules with demonstrated safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s intracutaneous microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that can enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is QtryptaTM (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered via its intracutaneous microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. The company anticipates that many of its current and future development programs may enable the company to utilize a regulatory pathway that would streamline clinical development and accelerate the path towards commercialization.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Zosano, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the offering, the expected closing date of the offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Zosano’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties related to market conditions, the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and the potential use of proceeds therefrom. Zosano undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Zosano’s business in general, please refer to Zosano’s prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Zosano’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2019 and Zosano’s other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Zosano Contact:

Christine Matthews

Interim Chief Financial Officer

(510) 745-1200

PR Contact: