The global RO membrane market size is estimated to be USD 2.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024.
This report segments the market for RO membrane based on material type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations of values (USD million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players was conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the RO membrane market.
The key players profiled in the report include Toray (Japan), Dow Water & Process Solutions (US), Hydranautics (US), Lanxess (Germany), Koch Membrane System (US), Toyobo (Japan), and LG Chem (South Korea).
Growth in the desalination systems end-use industry is expected to drive the RO membrane market.
RO is a desalination technology installed worldwide; it accounted for around 60% of the total contracted desalination capacities in 2018. The desalination systems segment is estimated to lead the RO membrane market in terms of value in 2019. The growth is mainly due to the rise in demand for water for human consumption, commercial utilization, and industrial applications. The low cost of RO membrane desalination and increased water scarcity are encouraging the setting up of large desalination plants across the globe.
Thin film composite membrane is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the RO membrane market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.
The thin film composite membrane segment accounted for the largest share of the RO membrane market in 2018, and it is estimated to be the fastest-growing material type segment. The growth is associated with the high tolerance of thin film composite membrane to wide operating pH and temperature compared to the cellulose-based membrane.
The major breakthroughs in technologies used for manufacturing thin film composite membranes are driving the market. Interfacial polymerization technique has helped in improving the membrane productivity and selectivity as well as its tolerance against chlorine, solvent, and fouling, therefore increasing their demand in the water & wastewater treatment industry.
The Middle East & North Africa accounted for the largest share in the RO membrane market in 2018.
The Middle East & North Africa region accounted for the largest share of the RO membrane market in 2018. This is due to the high demand for seawater desalination, particularly in Saudi Arabia, that produces 20% of the world's desalinated water. Moreover, approximately 70% of the world's desalination plants are located in the Middle East. The desalination capacities in Middle East & North Africa are anticipated to rise with supporting government initiatives in the GCC.
11.2 Middle East & North Africa Dominates The RO Membrane Market
11.2.1 Middle East
11.2.2 Turkey
11.2.2.1 Turkey's Water-Intensive Industries Propel RO Membrane Consumption
11.2.3 Saudi Arabia
11.2.3.1 Saudi Arabia Leads The RO Membrane Market in The Mena Region
11.2.4 UAE
11.2.4.1 UAE Shows Immense Growth Opportunities in The RO Membrane Market
11.2.5 Iran
11.2.5.1 Iranian Government Investing High to Mitigate The Water Crisis
11.2.6 Qatar
11.2.6.1 Qatar has Immense Growth Potential for Wastewater Treatment Systems
11.2.7 Rest of Middle East
11.2.8 North Africa
11.2.9 Egypt
11.2.9.1 Rise in Construction of Desalination Plants in Egypt to Assist The Market Growth
11.2.10 Algeria
11.2.10.1 Algeria Considers Desalination as A Non-Conventional Water Resource
11.2.11 Rest of North Africa
11.3 North America
11.3.1 US
11.3.1.1 Leading Market in North American RO Membrane Market
11.3.2 Canada
11.3.2.1 Municipal Department is One of The Key End Users of RO Membrane
11.3.3 Mexico
11.3.3.1 Mexican Growing Population Providing Substantial Growth Opportunities
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.1.1 Strong Government Policies to Drive The RO Membrane Market in The Country
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.2.1 Huge Investments in Water Treatment and Desalination Projects to Drive The Market
11.4.3 India
11.4.3.1 The Fastest-Growing RO Membrane Market in The Region
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.4.1 Increase in Domestic and Industrial Wastewater Due to Urbanization and Industrialization to Drive The Market
11.4.5 Indonesia
11.4.5.1 Increase in The Infrastructure for Sanitation and Water Supply to Drive The Market
11.4.6 Singapore
11.4.6.1 Innovative Integrated Water Management Approaches to Drive The Market
11.4.7 Australia & New Zealand
11.4.7.1 Severe Drought and Climate Change are Affecting The Availability of Freshwater
11.4.8 Thailand
11.4.8.1 Food & Beverage and Electrical & Electronics Sectors are Driving The Demand for Clean Water
11.4.9 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 Europe & CIS
11.5.1 Germany
11.5.1.1 Wastewater is Treated According to The Highest Eu Standards in The Country
11.5.2 UK
11.5.2.1 Commercial, Domestic, and Municipality Segments to Drive The Market in The Country
11.5.3 France
11.5.3.1 New Networks and Water Treatment and Decontamination Facilities to Drive The Market
11.5.4 Italy
11.5.4.1 Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Electronics Sectors to Drive The Market
11.5.5 Spain
11.5.5.1 High Demand for Efficient Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment to Drive The Market
11.5.6 Poland
11.5.6.1 Some Parts of The Country With High Levels of Chemicals in The Water to Drive The Demand for RO Membranes
11.5.7 Russia
11.5.7.1 Drinking and Industrial Water Supply Business to Increase The Demand for RO Membrane
11.5.8 Uzbekistan
11.5.8.1 Shrinkage of The Aral Sea to Drive The Demand for RO Membrane
11.5.9 Rest of Europe
11.6 South America & Africa (Except North Africa)
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.1.1 Improved Regulatory Conditions and Consumer Awareness to Drive RO Membrane Market
11.6.2 Argentina
11.6.2.1 Desalination Systems Segment Accounts for A Major Share
11.6.3 South Africa
11.6.3.1 South Africa is Increasingly Adopting Water Desalination Owing to Frequent Water Shortage Concerns
11.6.4 Rest of South America & Africa (Except North Africa)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.2.1 New Product Launches
12.2.2 Partnerships, Agreements & Collaborations
12.2.3 Acquisition
12.2.4 Expansions
12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018
12.3.1 Visionary Leaders
12.3.2 Innovators
12.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
12.3.4 Emerging Companies
12.3.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.3.6 Business Strategy Excellence
12.4 Ranking of Players
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Toray Industries Inc.
13.2 LG Chem
13.3 Hydranautics (A Nitto Denko Group Company)
13.4 Dow Water & Process Solutions
13.5 Toyobo Co. Ltd.
13.6 LANXESS AG
13.7 Koch Membrane Systems Inc.
13.8 GE Water & Process Technologies
13.9 Trisep Corporation
13.10 Membranium (RM Nanotech)
13.11 Recsun
13.12 Vontron
13.13 Keensen
13.14 Transfilm
13.15 Seaps
