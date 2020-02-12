On 12 February 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS YIT Eesti entered into a contract for conducting concrete works of Saustinõmme viaduct in Saku Parish, Harju County.

The contract includes performing concrete works for the 112 meters long Saustinõmme highway viaduct, which will be the first overpass on Rail Baltica railway main line.

The contract value is approximately EUR 2.3 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti Head of Concrete Works Department, Mr. Risto Sappinen, tel. +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

priit.roosimagi@merko.ee