On 12 February 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS YIT Eesti entered into a contract for conducting concrete works of Saustinõmme viaduct in Saku Parish, Harju County.
The contract includes performing concrete works for the 112 meters long Saustinõmme highway viaduct, which will be the first overpass on Rail Baltica railway main line.
The contract value is approximately EUR 2.3 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2018, the group employed 764 people, and the group’s revenue for 2018 was EUR 418.
