Tampa, FL, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The first B2 Fighting Series Official Professional Fighter Rankings were announced today. Fighters from across the country grace the list of the elite that will be in line to fight for the inaugural championship at the B2FS “Night of Champions” which will take place at Fourth Street Live! in downtown Louisville on Saturday July 18, 2020.



All B2 Fighting Series Fight group’s matchmakers and the B2FS Executive in charge of Fighter Development, UFC great Chris Lytle, combined to develop and produce the rankings for the B2 Fighting Series. The rankings will allow the fighters to know where they stand and whom they need to challenge to rise through the ranks and be selected as one of the participant fighters in the B2FS “Night of Champions”.

“We used a combination of factors to come up with our rankings. Head-to-head, common opponents, Tapology rankings, and discussions. This is crucial to coming up with who will be fighting in the ‘Night of Champions’. Everyone will know what they need to do to get into the top 2 and if you aren’t there, challenge someone who is. Simple as that. We are very excited about this next step we have taken,” said Chris Lytle, B2 Executive of Fighter Development and the Official B2 Training Facility Program for the B2 Fighting Series.

The list itself features some of the top prospects throughout the MMA landscape. It is a who's who of the regional MMA scene and showcases the talent that the B2 Fighting Series has been cultivating for several years now. The list has familiar faces as well as those who you should start making yourself acquainted with and watch as they rise through the rankings. The ranking will be reposted the second week of every month based on the results of the recent fights.

As the excitement builds for the first “Night of Champions" we should see all of the fighters preparing to take the top spots for the showcase in July.

“I promise, it will be an exciting Spring Season for the B2 Fighting Series Development League building up to the “Night of Champions” in July. WHO WILL GO, WHO WILL WIN. I can’t wait to watch it all happen,” said Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital INC.

B2 Fighting Series Official Professional Rankings

February 11, 2020

135 Pounds

1. Rafael Costa 11-3

2. Jacob Childers 7-0

3. Varon Webb 9-3

4. Isaiah Ferguson 8-2

5. Josh Ferguson 11-5

6. Jeremy Pender 17-14

7. Shawn West 16-10

8. Justin Wetzell 5-1

145 Pounds

1. Nathan Maness 11-1

2. Lance Lawrence 5-1

3. BJ Ferguson 11-4

4. Jamal Mohammad 4-2

5. Kyle Causey 4-2

6. Kellen VanCamp 4-3

155 Pounds

1. Will Brooks 20-5-1

2. Tom Shoaff 11-4

3. Omar Johnson 6-3

4. Sean Fallon 11-5

5. Yemi Oduowle 5-2

6. Matt Elkins 4-3

170 Pounds

1. Cameron VanCamp 12-5

2. Andre Hall 4-1

3. Mark Stoddard 17-10

4. Dustin Parrish 8-3-1

5. Aaron Highbaugh 8-3

6. Quinton Parks 8-3

185 Pounds

1. Joe Vedepo 19-11

2. Taylor Ruscin 7-1

3. Garrick James 5-3

4. Marcel Stamps 4-2

5. Brandon Bell 9-7

6. Portland Pringle 11-11

205 Pounds

1. Billy Horne 18-5

2. James Crumpler 3-0

3. Rob Morrow 25-22-1

4. Julio Gallegos 10-8

Heavyweight

1. Shaun Asher 13-3-1

2. Derrick Mehmen 19-10

3. Harry Hunsucker 5-2

4. Adrian Miles 16-12

5. Luke Shawley 1-0

Business Update

B2Digital also provides the following update to its fans, followers and shareholders.

The Company has filed its financial and operational results for the FY 2019-2020 through Q2 and now is a SEC Fully Reporting Company.

The Company continues to be encouraged with the operational performance of its LIVE Event companies and events as well as the ongoing development and accomplishment of its B2FS Official Training Facility Program turning into a Revenue Creating business unit by owning and operating B2FS Training Facilities and expanding the B2 Social Media Network. The Company continues to work on its strategy of improving current company operations, acquiring additional sports-related companies and growing the current B2Digital business.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company’s website at https://www.b2digitalotc.com .

About B2Digital Inc.

With extensive background in entertainment, television, video and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell’s expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts (“MMA”) industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company’s B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event.

B2Digital has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, “B2FS”. This includes: social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, FTV(Free to View) fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

B2Digital: The LIVE Event Sports Company

www.b2digitalotc.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

H. Zemla 586-286-8900 z@b2digitalotc.com