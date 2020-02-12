HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frost & Sullivan has named Vonage (Nasdaq:VG), a global business cloud communications leader, as Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) Provider of the Year and a recipient of its annual Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards recognizing Asia’s leading companies.



Vonage’s API Platform, formerly known as Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, was recognized for its innovative communications APIs technology and for providing businesses with the ability to connect and communicate with customers via their own preferred channels (chat, voice, video, SMS, social messaging, etc.).

Recipients of the Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. Nominated companies are then evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

Krishna Baidya, Head of Customer Contact Research, Digital Transformation Practice - Asia Pacific at Frost & Sullivan said that Vonage’s focus on developing innovative solutions, local market understanding and early investments is the cornerstone of its success in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Vonage’s platform abstracts the complexities of global communications networks and delivers voice, messaging and authentication capabilities in the form of APIs that developers can easily embed into applications with low risk and as a service model that fosters innovation,” Baidya noted.

Vonage’s communications APIs allow developers to build innovative communication experiences - from SMS to voice to video and beyond - directly into their existing applications. By making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, Vonage gives businesses the freedom to innovate their customer experience in ways that are critical to their success quickly, simply, at a low cost and at scale. Currently, the Vonage API platform has more than 825,000 registered developers and offers a full suite of programmable voice, video, messaging and email services to forward-thinking businesses worldwide.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our continued leadership, innovation and growth within the programmable communications space in Asia," said Omar Javaid, President of Vonage’s API Platform Group. "This honor emphasizes our commitment to providing flexible business communications solutions that empower companies to build the unique solutions they need to meet the needs of their customers across all channels and build meaningful, memorable experiences."

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG) is redefining business communications once again. We’re making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world’s most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

