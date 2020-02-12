Kelowna, BC, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTEC Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:GTEC) (OTCQB:GGTTF) (FRA:1BUP) (“GTEC” or the “Company”), a multi-licence producer of premium indoor cultivated cannabis, is pleased to present the following updates on production and sales:
Production and Sales Update for the Fourth Quarter of fiscal 2019
unaudited ending November 30, 2019
In Q4, the Company commenced a transition from selling its cannabis produced from commercial cultivars on a B2B wholesale basis, to selling cannabis produced from its unique cultivars in a consumer packaged good (“CPG”) format via Provincial supply chains. As a result of logistical factors, certain shipments into Provincial sales channels, which were originally anticipated to ship in Q4 2019 occurred early in Q1 2020.
All figures reported above with respect to the quarter ended November 30, 2019 are preliminary and are unaudited and subject to change and adjustment as the Company prepares its consolidated financial statements for the year ended November 30, 2019. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing information. The Company does not intend to provide preliminary results in the future. The preliminary results provided in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, are based on several assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. See “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information”.
Other Production and Sales Updates
“While the overall sector is facing rising inventory, declining selling prices and disappointing consumer reviews, GTEC’s focused business model of high-quality product, expanding distribution channels, and high selling prices are positioning the Company well,” said Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of GTEC. “We're confident that our singular focus on cultivating, selling and marketing premium cannabis products will give us the leading edge in the industry.”
Other Corporate Updates
About GTEC Holdings Ltd.
GTEC Holdings Ltd. is a specialized cannabis company which produces and distributes highly sought-after ultra-premium cannabis products in Canada. The Company has four licensed and operational assets and is currently distributing cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels.
GTEC’s exclusive cultivar collection includes rare and unique phenotypes, which are not currently available from other Licenced Producers. GTEC’s premium and ultra-premium product portfolio includes; BLK MKT, TM Tenzo TM, GreenTec TM, Cognōscente TM and Treehugger TM.
The Company wholly owns operations in BC, Alberta and Ontario, and is licensed by Health Canada for the following: sales into recreational supply chains, direct sales to medical patients, bulk sales to other Licenced Producers, extraction, and analytical testing.
GTEC is a publicly traded corporation, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (GTEC), OTCQB Venture Market (GGTTF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (1BUP). The Company’s headquarters is located in Kelowna, British Columbia.
To view more about the company or to request our most recent corporate presentation, please visit our website at www.gtec.co
For additional information, please contact:
GTEC Holdings Ltd.
1-800-351-6358
contact@gtec.co
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes “financial outlooks” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such financial outlooks. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management’s current expectations and, as a result, our revenue and cash on hand may differ materially from the revenue and cash values provided in this news release. Such factors include, but are not limited to: preliminary financial and operational results are subject to the completion of the Company’s financial closing procedures and have not been audited or reviewed by the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable, and the state of the capital markets as well as the risk factors set out in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis dated March 26, 2019 for the periods ended November 30, 2018 and 2017 and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. For instance, there can be no assurance that the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, including the Company’s revenues, average selling price or gross margins or any other preliminary financial and operational results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 will increase as projected; the JV will complete build out, licencing and maintain necessary operating capital as anticipated; the JV will produce its projected 6,000 KG; or that the sale of the Vancouver retail location or Spectre will close. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
For additional information, please contact: GTEC Holdings Ltd. 1-800-351-6358 contact@gtec.co
GTEC Holdings Ltd.
Kelowna, Ontario, CANADA
For additional information, please contact: GTEC Holdings Ltd. 1-800-351-6358 contact@gtec.co
GTEC Holdings Ltd. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: