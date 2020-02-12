NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies in China, today announced that it has entered into six agreements with K-12 schools and public communities in the cities of Nanjing and Taiyuan, China, to provide them with infrared thermometers and related hardware and software solutions aimed at detecting and controlling the coronavirus outbreak.



Datasea’s system includes real-time body temperature monitoring, health data management, and abnormal health status alarms. Once the alert is triggered, the system will provide real-time tracking, showing the trajectory of the affected person. Once the person is identified as a patient, using intelligent analysis, the system will generate a list of suspected infected people with whom the patient may have been in contact.

Datasea’s systems are divided into a campus version for schools and a community version, each of which can be customized based on specific customer needs. Datasea’s customers pursuant to the six contracts include a primary school affiliated with Nanjing Normal University, the Nanjing Xuzhuang High-Tech Zone Experimental Primary School, Taiyuan No.1 Middle School of Jiancaoping District, Taiyuan Yingxin Primary School of Jiancaoping District, Nanjing Xuanwu Lake Community of Xuanwu District, and Taiyuan Xiurong Community of Lan County.

Datasea intends to provide 13 price levels for its systems from approximately $1,457 to 27,086 (RMB 10,200 to RMB 189,600) per set with different hardware configurations and software functions. The signed contracts are for a trial period ending June 30, 2020. After the trail period concludes, customers can choose to return the devices or purchase them at a preferential price.

Nanjing is the capital of Jiangsu Province. As of December 31, 2018, there were 953 public communities with a population of 6.97million. At the same time, there were 1.7 million students in 1,614 schools in Nanjing. Among them, 1,539 schools are K-12 schools with more than 912 thousand students.

Taiyuan is the capital of Shanxi Province. As of December 31, 2018, there were more than 680 public communities with a population of 4.2 million. At the same time, there were 678,925 students in 1,430 schools in Taiyuan. All these schools are high-density public areas and 1,392 among them are K-12 schools.

"We believe that our surveillance systems and thermal cameras, which can measure 16 objects’ temperature within 0.03 second, will assist our customers in addressing this critical situation" said Ms. Zhixin Liu, Chairman and CEO of Datasea. "Since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus as a public health emergency of international concern, we have reached out to more than 100 schools and communities over 20 cities in China, hope to help them fight against the coronavirus by providing our smart security systems. As we are actively developing advanced detection instruments and enhancing big data processing technology, we believe our expertise and technology can potentially help prevent and control the coronavirus outbreak.”

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea is a technology company in China engaged in providing smart security solutions and developing education-related technologies. Datasea leverages its proprietary technologies, intellectual property, innovative products and market intelligence to provide comprehensive and optimized security solutions and education-related technologies to its clients. Datasea has been certified as one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises in recognition of its achievement in high technology products. Datasea's security and technology engineers and experts create, design, build and run various security systems and education technologies tailored to its clients' needs. Through its professional team and strong expertise in the industry, Datasea offers its clients a broad portfolio of security solutions, along with strategic advice and ongoing management of their security infrastructure, and digital education tools or programs. For additional company information, please visit: www.shuhaixinxi.com.

