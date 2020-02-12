On 12 February 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and GVP Invest Estonia OÜ entered into a contract for the construction of a hotel building located at Tartu mnt 49, Tallinn.

The contract includes construction of a 6-storey hotel building, which will operate as the first Hampton by Hilton hotel in the Baltic states.

The contract value is approximately EUR 8.9 million, plus value added tax. The building is scheduled to be completed in December 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

