Dublin, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, by Application (Aerial, Land, and Marine), Type (Push-pull, Pull-pull), Platform, Material, End-Use (Commercial, Defense, Non-Aero Military), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mechanical control cables market for military and aerospace is anticipated to grow from USD 8.8 billion in 2019 to USD 11.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



The ever-growing passenger traffic, rising expenditure by defense authorities, and increasing demand for commercial aircraft are expected to drive the mechanical control cables industry for military and aerospace. Major companies providing mechanical control cables are Triumph Group (US), Crane Aerospace & Electronics (US), and Elliott Manufacturing (US).



Based on material, the jacket material segment is projected to grow with higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on material, the jacket material segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR across the forecast period. Jackets are the outermost layer of wire. Without a jacket, cables are susceptible to abrasion, heat and oxidation damages, as well as weather-related damages. Jacket materials are categorized into thermoplastic and thermoset.



Based on type, the push-pull segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the mechanical control cables market for military and aerospace over the forecast period



Push-pull control cables and rods are mechanical devices that are used in applications which actuate the predefined motion, i.e., forward and backwards motion in a particular direction. Such cables are used primarily in the flight control and landing gear systems of an aircraft. The increasing demand for commercial air travel, especially from emerging economies of Asia Pacific, is fueling the demand for new commercial aircraft.

According to Boeing and Airbus forecast outlook, the world will require 39,620 and 33,070 new aircraft by 2035. North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR across the forecast period According to the World Bank, the North American region contributes up to 28% (approximately) of the world's GDP. North America is also considered as a key region for maritime activities, and the growth of coastal shipping in this region is also propelling the demand for military ships.

The US also procured 49,099 vehicles for its army and over 6,000 vehicles for its naval force in 2018. In June 2018, the US Army awarded a contract worth USD 258 million to General Dynamics Land Systems to modify 116 Stryker vehicles. Such modernizations will drive the market for mechanical components, such as mechanical control cables.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace

4.2 Mechanical Control Cable Market for Military and Aerospace, By Type

4.3 Mechanical Control Cable Market for Military and Aerospace, By Platform

4.4 Mechanical Control Cable Market for Military and Aerospace, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Commercial Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Military Land Vehicles

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Military Vessels

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Existing Backlog of Aircraft Deliveries

5.2.2.2 Absence of Major Military Vehicle OEMs in the Middle East and Asia Pacific

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Presence of Aircraft Manufacturers in the Asia Pacific Region

5.2.3.2 Military Modernization Plans

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities Associated With Manufacturing and Installing Wire Harness



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Process Flow Chart for Mechanical Control Cables

6.2.1 Reeling Into Wire Harness

6.2.2 Twisting the Wire on the Wire Twisting Machine

6.2.3 Cutting, Coating, and Covering

6.2.4 Inspection and Dispatch

6.3 Criteria for Aerospace Mechanical Control Cables Selection

6.3.1 Fire Safety

6.3.1.1 Flammability

6.3.1.2 Smoke & Toxicity

6.3.2 Component Design

6.3.2.1 Weight

6.3.2.2 Strength & Stiffness

6.3.3 Airline Operations

6.3.3.1 Durability

6.3.3.2 Reparability

6.3.4 Manufacturing

6.3.4.1 Raw Materials

6.3.4.2 Reproducibility

6.4 Technology Trends

6.4.1 Fly-By-Optics

6.4.2 Lightweight Cables



7 Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Push-Pull

7.2.1 Increased Demand for New Commercial Aircraft is Fueling the Adoption of Push-Pull Cables

7.3 Pull-Pull

7.3.1 Growth of Military Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Demand for Pull-Pull Cables



8 Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerial

8.2.1 Commercial Aviation

8.2.1.1 Narrow Body Aircraft

8.2.1.1.1 Increase in Domestic Travel and the Availability of Low-Cost Carriers is Increasing Demand for Narrow-Body Aircraft

8.2.1.2 Wide Body Aircraft

8.2.1.2.1 Large Aircraft Orders are Expected to Fuel the Wba Segment and Thereby Increase the Demand for Mccs

8.2.1.3 Very Large Aircraft

8.2.1.3.1 Growing Preference for Long-Haul Journeys is Expected to Drive This Segment

8.2.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft

8.2.1.4.1 The Growing Presence of Domestic Airlines Drive the Market for Regional Transport Aircraft

8.2.2 Business & General Aviation

8.2.2.1 Business Jets

8.2.2.1.1 Growing Affordability of Travelers Drive the Business Jets Market

8.2.2.2 Helicopters

8.2.2.2.1 Production of Cost-Effective and Multi-Purpose Helicopters Increases the Demand for Mechanical Control Cables

8.2.2.3 General Aviation Aircraft

8.2.2.3.1 Increased Flight Training Activities is Driving This Segment

8.2.3 Military Aviation

8.2.3.1 Fighter Jets

8.2.3.1.1 Increasing Emphasis on Strengthening Combat Capabilities Expected to Drive the Demand for Fighter Jets

8.2.3.2 Transport Aircraft

8.2.3.2.1 Growing Procurement Activities of Transport Aircraft is Expected to Drive the Transport Aircraft Market

8.2.3.3 Helicopters

8.2.3.3.1 New Procurement Plans are Expected to Drive the Military Helicopters Market

8.3 Land

8.3.1 Main Battle Tanks

8.3.1.1 New Product Developments, Product Launches, and Procurements Drive the Military Battle Tanks Segment

8.3.2 Armored Fighting Vehicles

8.3.2.1 Development of Light, Mobile, Fuel-Efficient, and Cost-Effective Armored Fighting Vehicles is Expected to Drive Its Market

8.3.3 Light Tactical Vehicles

8.3.3.1 Procurement Plans and New Modernization Programs are Expected to Drive the Market for Light Tactical Vehicles

8.3.4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles

8.3.4.1 Protection Against Improvised Explosive Devices, Rocket-Propelled Grenades, and Small Arms Fire is Expected to Drive This Segment

8.3.5 Amphibious Armored Vehicles

8.3.5.1 Procurements and Demand for Amphibious Armored Vehicles Will Drive the Mechanical Control Cable Market for Military and Aerospace

8.4 Marine

8.4.1 Aircraft Carriers

8.4.1.1 Focus on Optimizing the Construction of Ships and Material Procurement Will Drive the Aircraft Carriers Market

8.4.2 Amphibious Ships

8.4.2.1 Naval Expansions and Modernization Programs in Asia Pacific Stimulates the Amphibious Ships Market

8.4.3 Destroyers

8.4.3.1 Development of Destroyers With Electric Propulsion Drives Its Market

8.4.4 Frigates

8.4.4.1 Procurement Programs Propelling the Market for Frigates

8.4.5 Submarines

8.4.5.1 Investments on the Development of Advanced Submarines are Stimulating Its Market

8.4.6 Corvettes

8.4.6.1 Major Procurement Activities Related to Corvettes are Driving the Demand for Mechanical Control Cables

8.4.7 Offshore Patrol Vessels

8.4.7.1 Regional Tensions Coupled With Low-Cost Capabilities Offered By Opvs is Increasing Its Market in Asia Pacific



9 Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aerial

9.2.1 Flight Control

9.2.1.1 Increased Aircraft Orders are Expected to Drive the Demand for Flight Control-Based Mccs

9.2.2 Engine Control

9.2.2.1 Increasing Mro Activities is Driving This Segment

9.2.3 Auxiliary Control (Doors, Lavatory, and Seating)

9.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Premium Economy Seats in Aircraft Will Fuel the Demand for Aircraft-Based Mechanical Control Cables

9.2.4 Landing Gears

9.2.4.1 Advancements in New Landing Gear Technologies Propelled the Demand for New Aircraft Components

9.2.5 Others

9.2.5.1 Modernization in Aircraft Cabin Management Will Help Aircraft Cabin Management Service Providers to Develop Advanced Cabin Control Systems

9.3 Land

9.3.1 Engine Control

9.3.1.1 High Engine Repairs and Replacement in Military Vehicles Will Drive the Demand for Military Vehicles-Based Mechanical Control Cables

9.3.2 Brake Control

9.3.2.1 High Demand for Mechanical Brake Control Cables for Light Tactical Vehicles is Driving This Segment

9.3.3 Others

9.3.3.1 Development of Light, Mobile, Fuel-Efficient, and Cost-Effective Armored Fighting Vehicles is Driving the Market for Mechanical Control Cables

9.4 Marine

9.4.1 Engine Control

9.4.1.1 Mro Activities and Constant Support of Spare Part Provisions are Expected to Drive This Segment

9.4.2 Others

9.4.2.1 Frequent Replacement and Repairs of Mechanical Components Used in Marine Vessels are Expected to Drive the Market for Marine-Based Mechanical Control Cables



10 Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, By End-Use

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.2.1 OEM

10.2.1.1 Significant Demand for New Aircraft From the Asia Pacific as Well as Middle East Regions is Driving the OEM Segment

10.2.2 Aftermarket

10.2.2.1 Increase in Commercial Aircraft Fleet is Expected to Drive This Segment

10.3 Defense

10.3.1 OEM

10.3.1.1 Rising Demand for New Aircraft in North America Will Increase the Demand for Aircraft-Based Mechanical Control Cables

10.3.2 Aftermarket

10.3.2.1 The Increasing Aircraft Modernization and Retrofitting Activities is Expected to Increase the Demand for Mechanical Control Cables

10.4 Non-Aero Military

10.4.1 OEM

10.4.1.1 High Procurement of Armored Vehicles in North American and European Region is Expected to Increase the Demand for Mechanical Control Cables

10.4.2 Aftermarket

10.4.2.1 Growing Military Vessel Modernization Programs in Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Increase the Demand for Mechanical Control Cables



11 Mechanical Control Cables Market for Military and Aerospace, By Material

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Wire Material

11.2.1 Wire Material is Used Widely in Flight Control, Engine Control, Auxiliary Control, and Landing Gear Applications

11.3 Jacket Material

11.3.1 Jacket Material is Used to Protect the Insulation and Conductor Core From External Physical Forces



12 Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.6 Middle East & Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Ranking of Market Players, 2019

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4.1 Visionary Leaders

13.4.2 Innovators

13.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.4.4 Emerging Companies

13.4.5 Competitive Scenario

13.4.6 New Product Launches

13.4.7 Contracts

13.4.8 Partnerships, Agreements, and Acquisitions



14 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Customers and Application Areas, Unique Value Proposition, Right to Win, Growth Strategies)

14.1 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

14.2 Triumph Group

14.3 Elliott Manufacturing

14.4 Orscheln Products

14.5 Glassmaster Controls Company Inc.

14.6 Loos & Co. Inc.

14.7 Bergen Cable Technology Inc.

14.8 Cable Manufacturing & Assembly Inc.

14.9 Wescon Controls

14.10 Tyler Madison Inc.

14.11 Escadean Ltd.

14.12 Sila Group

14.13 Cablecraft Motion Controls

14.14 Ringspann GmbH

14.15 Lexco Cable Mfg.

14.16 Drallim Industries Limited

14.17 Grand Rapids Controls, LLC

14.18 VPS Control Systems Inc.

14.19 AeroControlex

14.20 Kuster Holding GmbH



