NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- The Investor Summit , the East Coast’s premier investor conference, will host its spring summit in New York City next month. One of NYC’s most architecturally significant hotels, The Essex House, is the venue for the event scheduled to take place on March 25-26, 2020. There, at the annual summit, organizers will once again draw hundreds of investors and bring together executives in an event known for building connections that increase exposure, market value and long-term growth for stand-out companies across multiple industries.



The two-day event will feature approximately 160 presenting companies in healthcare, technology, consumer, cannabis, financial, blockchain, energy, and other sectors that will have the opportunity to showcase their businesses for upward of 1,000 quality institutional, RIA, family office, and high-net-worth investors. The Investor Summit team takes a concierge approach to connecting executives with investors, who come from across the country to participate in the event’s unique delegate program. Companies take the stage to share insight, offerings and the latest trends, and then participate in face-to-face management meetings that speed the due diligence process to connect opportunity with capital.

“We take great pride in the quality of the presenting companies, investor audience and connections for success and growth that we facilitate through our Investor Summit,” says Fred Rockwell, founder of the conference. “Both emerging companies looking to increase market awareness and investors seeking out great opportunities are rewarded though the collaborations and relationships built at our annual spring summit.”

For more information and to register for the upcoming Investor Summit, visit www.microcapconf.com .

About Investor Summit

Investor Summit is the largest independent investor conference on the East Coast. Its independence allows conference organizers to focus on customer service and scheduling high-quality meetings between the executives and investors who attend. The Investor Summit team sets the bar for quality service in a space traditionally dominated by banks who focus more on selling their services than on building the connections companies need to succeed. The team behind Investors Summit has facilitated countless valuable interactions for its presenting companies, which have often led to increased exposure, market value appreciation and long-term growth.

For more information, visit www.microcapconf.com .

