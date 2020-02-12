New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Toothbrush Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273523/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global electric toothbrush market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising prevalence of periodontal diseases. In addition, rising awareness of oral health is anticipated to boost the growth of the global electric toothbrush market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global electric toothbrush market is segmented as below:



Distribution channel

Retail Outlets

Online Stores

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA



Key Trends for global electric toothbrush market growth

This study identifies rising awareness of oral health as the prime reasons driving the global electric toothbrush market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global electric toothbrush market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global electric toothbrush market , including some of the vendors such as Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., FOREO AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Quip NYC Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co. and Wellness Oral Care .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





