One of Budding Botanicals’ goals has been to appeal to its broad array of customers and their needs, priding itself on helping customers on a personal level. When someone approaches us, we aim to learn about them and their issues so that we can best direct them in the most productive way. By listening to our customers, we draw from their input to design products that are unique and effective.

For instance, a client was suffering from pain and extreme tremors that did not allow him to feed himself. He claimed a few ailments including exposure to agent orange. After conferring with him and suggesting a few dosage adjustments, we created for him a program of CBD tinctures and salves from our product line. He and his wife visited us later crying tears of joy, sharing with us that our products helped him regain his dignity and that he was now feeding himself and no longer taking opioids. “It was truly a joyous and rewarding experience to provide life-changing relief to a customer,” says Dawn Norby. “Our customers’ needs are the inspiration for the products we offer at Budding Botanicals.”

Budding Botanicals truly enjoys helping our customers. That is why we use only the highest quality CBD Isolate that is Organic and refined. Because many of our customers are Military, or are in professions subject to substance testing, we use only those ingredients that are safe, legal and free of contaminants. (We do not claim to be Certified Organic, be we do use organic ingredients).

