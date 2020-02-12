New York, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Movie Ticketing Service Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03170227/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on global online movie ticketing service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing popularity of global box office. In addition, improvement in better customer experience in movies industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the global online movie ticketing service market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global online movie ticketing service market is segmented as below:



Platform

Mobile Devices

Desktops

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global online movie ticketing service market growth

This study identifies improvement in better customer experience in movies industry as the prime reasons driving the global online movie ticketing service market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global online movie ticketing service market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global online movie ticketing service market , including some of the vendors such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Carnival Films Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Fandango Media LLC, Inox Leisure Ltd., Novo Cinemas PVR Ltd. and VOX Cinemas .



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





