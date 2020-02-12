Fourth quarter 2019 revenue increased 5% from the prior quarter



Fourth quarter 2019 order volume increased 12% from the prior quarter



Generated positive cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter 2019



Repurchased $10.1 million of common stock and paid $7.3 million in dividends in 2019



Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share



Expect to realize $6.5 million in annualized cost savings in 2020



HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $17.8 million decreased 57% compared to $41.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue increased 5% compared to $17.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating loss was $3.2 million compared to operating income of $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 included an impairment charge of $1.8 million upon the early adoption of a new accounting standard pertaining to goodwill that arose from a merger transaction in March 2004.

Net loss was $2.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The number of Active Members¹ decreased 16% to 57,410 at December 31, 2019, compared to 68,150 at September 30, 2019, and decreased 41% compared to 97,840 at December 31, 2018.

¹ Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.

Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $77.6 million decreased 60% compared to $191.9 million in 2018.

Operating loss was $7.0 million compared to operating income of $33.7 million in 2018. Operating loss included a goodwill impairment charge of $1.8 million in 2019.

Net loss was $5.6 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $31.0 million, or $2.74 per diluted share, in 2018.

Management Commentary

“2019 was a challenging year for our business amid a host of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors that created a highly difficult operating environment,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “In addition to China’s 100 day campaign announced last January and negative sentiment stemming from social media as it relates to health products companies in China, additional developments such as ongoing global trade tensions, China’s slowing economy and civil unrest in Hong Kong further contributed to the decline in revenue for 2019. That said, order volume in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased 12% over the prior quarter as a result of our successful event in Macau, along with a positive response to our various product promotions and incentives.”

Mr. Sharng further commented, “While our first quarter results are typically affected by the Chinese New Year, the coronavirus outbreak and the unprecedented measures to control it are posing further challenges to the market. Following the extended Chinese New Year holidays, we plan to rely on product promotions and webcast training to overcome physical restrictions. We are continuing to monitor the evolving situation closely and will adapt our marketing programs accordingly. Looking ahead, we have implemented a strategy to more effectively manage elements within our control including: ensuring our incentives remain attractive to our leaders and member base; continuing to expand our operations into new geographies; and reducing our cost structure. To that end, we expect to achieve annualized cost savings of approximately $6.5 million in 2020.”

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $110,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $4.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. For the full year of 2019, net cash used in operating activities was $18.6 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $29.7 million in 2018.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $96.0 million as of December 31, 2019, down from $132.7 million as of December 31, 2018. The decrease in the cash balance was mainly due to a $16.1 million decrease in working capital, $10.1 million in stock repurchases and $7.3 million in dividend payments.

During the three months ended December 31, 2019, the Company purchased a total of 97,785 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $552,000, plus transaction costs. As of December 31, 2019, $21.9 million of the stock repurchase program remained available for future purchases, inclusive of related estimated income tax.

On February 10, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on March 6, 2020 to stockholders of record as of February 25, 2020. Further, the Company expects to pay a comparable quarterly cash dividend in 2020 and 2021; however, future quarterly cash dividends will be at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors, and will depend on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors considered relevant by the Board of Directors.

The Company expects to issue its 2019 audited financial results in March with its Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial results are preliminary and the accompanying financial statements have not been audited or have not yet been reviewed by the Company’s independent accountants. Significant updates and revisions may be required before the release of the Company’s 2019 audited financial results.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Management will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results today, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2020 Time: 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8562 (International) Conference ID: 13698060 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=137649

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 12, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 26, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13698060.

About Natural Health Trends Corp.

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on April 26, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.

NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 96,035 $ 132,653 Inventories 6,404 12,165 Other current assets 5,936 5,369 Total current assets 108,375 150,187 Property and equipment, net 735 934 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,135 — Goodwill — 1,764 Restricted cash 3,390 2,998 Deferred tax asset 2,039 1,207 Other assets 823 831 Total assets $ 118,497 $ 157,921 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 680 $ 1,631 Accrued commissions 2,931 12,502 Other accrued expenses 2,387 6,121 Deferred revenue 4,506 6,795 Amounts held in eWallets 12,938 14,611 Operating lease liabilities 1,655 — Other current liabilities 1,205 1,424 Total current liabilities 26,302 43,084 Income taxes payable 15,365 16,982 Deferred tax liability 202 186 Long-term incentive — 7,808 Operating lease liabilities 1,564 — Total liabilities 43,433 68,060 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 86,102 86,415 Retained earnings 16,117 44,431 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,264 ) (1,250 ) Treasury stock, at cost (25,904 ) (39,748 ) Total stockholders’ equity 75,064 89,861 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 118,497 $ 157,921





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales $ 17,835 $ 41,590 $ 77,614 $ 191,910 Cost of sales 5,102 8,821 20,104 39,367 Gross profit 12,733 32,769 57,510 152,543 Operating expenses: Commissions expense 7,291 20,211 35,549 87,502 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,924 6,825 27,220 31,309 Goodwill impairment 1,764 — 1,764 — Total operating expenses 15,979 27,036 64,533 118,811 Income (loss) from operations (3,246 ) 5,733 (7,023 ) 33,732 Other income, net 298 324 1,426 789 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,948 ) 6,057 (5,597 ) 34,521 Income tax provision (benefit) (106 ) 498 14 3,486 Net income (loss) $ (2,842 ) $ 5,559 $ (5,611 ) $ 31,035 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.27 ) $ 0.49 $ (0.52 ) $ 2.75 Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ 0.49 $ (0.52 ) $ 2.74 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 10,456 11,321 10,871 11,304 Diluted 10,456 11,329 10,871 11,318





NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: (Unaudited) Net income (loss) $ (5,611 ) $ 31,035 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 387 424 Noncash lease expense 1,760 — Deferred income taxes (820 ) 358 Goodwill impairment 1,764 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Inventories 5,820 (3,879 ) Other current assets (554 ) 2,065 Other assets — (55 ) Accounts payable (953 ) (116 ) Accrued commissions (9,598 ) 1,410 Other accrued expenses (2,797 ) (883 ) Deferred revenue (2,315 ) 2,359 Amounts held in eWallets (1,742 ) (509 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,807 ) — Income taxes payable (1,617 ) (2,077 ) Other current liabilities (222 ) (326 ) Long-term incentive (333 ) (96 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18,638 ) 29,710 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (189 ) (214 ) Net cash used in investing activities (189 ) (214 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of common stock (10,117 ) — Dividends paid (7,344 ) (31,512 ) Net cash used in financing activities (17,461 ) (31,512 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 62 (811 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (36,226 ) (2,827 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period 135,651 138,478 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period $ 99,425 $ 135,651 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF OTHER CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Issuance of treasury stock for employee awards, net $ 8,289 $ 554 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 5,082 $ —

CONTACTS:

Company Contact:

Scott Davidson

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Natural Health Trends Corp.

Tel (Hong Kong): +852-3107-0800

Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888

scott.davidson@nhtglobal.com

Investor Contact:

ADDO Investor Relations

Tel: 310-829-5400

investor.relations@nhtglobal.com