ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage , the global leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced Gary Vaynerchuk will keynote at Sage Summit US, its flagship event, in Orlando, May 12-14. The Summit will deliver three days of industry insights, product innovation, and networking to help small and medium businesses thrive in a competitive world.



"We have entered into an entirely new business era, one in which the companies that see the biggest returns will be those that care most about their customers,” said Gary Vaynerchuk. "I am thrilled to share my insights at Sage Summit US and discuss how companies can harness the power of these changing dynamics to thrive and perform at their best.”

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur, Chairman of VaynerX, a modern-day communications parent company, as well as the CEO and co-founder of VaynerMedia, a full-service agency servicing Fortune 500 clients with offices in the US, UK, and Singapore. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, and Uber.

On May 13, Vaynerchuk will join Nancy Harris, Managing Director of Sage North America, and other thought leaders to explore market trends, product innovation, and best business management practices that are driving the industry forward. In his keynote presentation, "The Thank You Economy", Gary will share:

How to take advantage of the current business environment

How to prepare for success as the current business environment changes and evolves into, what he’s termed, “The Thank You Economy”

"Sage Summit US serves as a powerful opportunity to share with and learn from our cohort of accountants, customers, and core alliances," said Harris. “Customer success is essential to our technology vision and future growth. I am thrilled to join Gary to highlight how we can all keep our customers happy in today’s digital economy.”

Sage events empower small businesses, accountants, and partners to better manage finances, operations, and people with intelligent solutions. Throughout the Summits, attendees can make impactful business connections, hear best practices from other Sage customers, tune in to Q&As and panels with Sage leadership, and walk away with actionable ways to leverage Sage Business Cloud to keep ahead of change. Register now here .

This year, Sage will host a mix of events that match customer, partner, and industry needs. The 2020 event line-up includes:

Sage Summit US at the Gaylord Palms Resort Orlando, May 12-14, 2020





at the Gaylord Palms Resort Orlando, May 12-14, 2020 Sage Sessions X3 at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco, June 15-17, 2020





at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco, June 15-17, 2020 Sage Sessions Construction and Real Estate in Dallas, September 1-3, 2020





in Dallas, September 1-3, 2020 Sage Intacct Advantage in Orlando, October 12-16, 2020

To find out more about the 2020 Sage Sessions and keep up with programming announcements, please visit https://www.sage.com/en-us/company/events/sage-sessions/



To stay up to date on Sage Summit announcements and to register, please visit https://www.sage.com/en-us/company/events/sage-summit/



