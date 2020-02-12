NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global hospitality platform Selina has announced three new properties opening in Miami and New Orleans, solidifying its presence in the United States ahead of extensive expansion later this year. Selina will celebrate the opening of its second U.S. property in the Central Business District of New Orleans this month, quickly followed by the opening of Selina River Miami in March and Selina Gold Dust in Miami’s Mimo District in April.



The announcement comes on the heels of Selina’s official launch into the U.S. with the opening of Selina Chelsea NYC in December 2019, and reflects the company’s commitment to growth and expanding its offering to the Selina community. Bringing the total number of Selina locations globally to 65, the new openings will lead the way for further expansion in several additional U.S. markets later in 2020, with a total of 12 Selina properties currently in different stages of development in the U.S.

“Building our presence and platform in the U.S. is a top priority for Selina in 2020 and beyond, and this is the first of a long list of announcements the industry can expect to see from Selina this year,” said Selina Co-Founder and CEO Rafael Museri.

“Our new properties in New Orleans and Miami have been a labor of love for our team and incredible local partners, who continue to re-imagine Selina’s experiential and community-centric offering and deliver new and inspiring spaces and programming with the common goal of bringing guests together,” said Museri.

Remaining true to the Selina ethos, each new property will celebrate the culture of its respective location, and offer unique experiences at the intersection of life, work and travel. Selina Catahoula New Orleans has been designed as a bohemian downtown gathering spot that reflects the vibrancy and heritage of one of America’s most iconic cities. Bringing together New Orleans’ vanguard ‘roots’ music programming with performances from up and coming artists and supporting small local businesses throughout the design and development of the property, Selina has created a soulful space that aims to support and uncover emerging talent in the creative city.

Located in downtown Miami, Selina Miami River gives wellness the spotlight, offering a range of tranquil activities including wellness retreats, open-aired yoga classes and invigorating workouts that allow guests to both decompress and sharpen their mind, body, and soul. The property will feature a weekend artisan market showcasing Floridian businesses and locally sourced goods. Furthermore, Selina has partnered with food and beverage aficionados, Casa Florida to provide guests with Florida-inspired tastes all nestled within a superb historic backdrop.

Giving a nod to the other side of Miami culture, the edgy Selina Gold Dust Miami location is the perfect hybrid of classic motel Americana and chic 1970’s nostalgia, offering guests a modernized cabana-style swim club during the day that bursts into a throwback dance spot at night.

By 2025, Selina aims to have 40,000 signed beds over 130 locations across the U.S. For further information about Selina and future property openings, please visit www.selina.com .

ABOUT SELINA

Selina is one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality brands, blending beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom-built for today’s nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in Latin America in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world -- from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina currently operates 65 locations throughout Latin America and Europe. The company plans to rapidly expand across Europe and the United States, targeting +400 locations and 130,000 beds by 2023. For further information on Selina visit www.selina.com or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.

