VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) reported fourth quarter and annual 2019 results today. All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
HIGHLIGHTS
All comparisons are to Q4 and annual 2018 results unless indicated otherwise.
“We are pleased with 2019 results in Canada and the UK & Ireland which demonstrate improved execution, stable gross profit margins, disciplined cost management, and market share gains. However, a difficult year in South America resulted in flat consolidated earnings per share year over year,” said Scott Thomson, president and chief executive officer of Finning.
“In 2020, we expect to benefit from several profitability drivers, including improved execution in South America, a lower cost base in Canada, and reduced finance costs. We expect to generate strong free cash flow in 2020, driven by inventory reductions, lower working capital requirements, and continued improvements in our supply chain. We will prioritize maintaining our strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” concluded Mr. Thomson.
Q4 2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY
All comparisons are to Q4 2018 results unless indicated otherwise.
|Quarterly Overview
$ millions, except per share amounts
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|% change
|Revenue
|1,911
|1,842
|4
|Net revenue(3)
|1,757
|1,842
|(5
|)
|EBIT
|97
|91
|6
|EBIT as a percentage of net revenue
|5.5
|%
|4.9
|%
|EBITDA
|170
|140
|21
|EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue(3)
|9.7
|%
|7.6
|%
|Net income
|50
|55
|(10
|)
|EPS
|0.31
|0.33
|(8
|)
|Free cash flow
|386
|418
|(7
|)
|Q4 2019 EBITDA and EBIT by Operation
$ millions, except per share amounts
|Canada
|South America
|UK &
Ireland
|Corporate
& Other
|Finning Total
|EPS
|EBITDA / EPS
|114
|51
|15
|(10)
|170
|0.31
|EBIT
|72
|31
|5
|(11)
|97
|EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
|11.8%
|10.0%
|5.4%
|-
|9.7%
|EBIT as a percentage of net revenue
|7.4%
|6.0%
|1.9%
|-
|5.5%
|Q4 2018 EBITDA and EBIT by Operation
$ millions, except per share amounts
|Canada
|South America
|UK &
Ireland
|Corporate
& Other
|Finning Total
|EPS
|EBITDA / EPS
|97
|29
|18
|(4)
|140
|0.33
|EBIT
|71
|12
|12
|(4)
|91
|EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
|9.7%
|5.8%
|5.7%
|-
|7.6%
|EBIT as a percentage of net revenue
|7.1%
|2.5%
|3.7%
|-
|4.9%
|Invested Capital(3) and ROIC(2)(3)
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Q3 2019
|Invested capital ($ millions)
|Consolidated
|3,591
|3,163
|3,907
|Canada
|2,026
|1,675
|2,209
|South America (US dollars)
|918
|872
|964
|UK & Ireland (UK pound sterling)
|210
|193
|256
|Invested capital turnover(3) (times)
|1.92
|2.12
|1.99
|Working capital(3) to net revenue ratio(3)
|27.8
|%
|26.6
|%
|26.9
|%
|Inventory turns (dealership)(3) (times)
|2.53
|2.68
|2.49
|Adjusted ROIC(3)(4) (%)
|Consolidated
|12.0
|13.5
|12.2
|Canada
|14.4
|16.2
|15.0
|South America
|10.5
|12.2
|9.0
|UK & Ireland
|12.1
|14.2
|14.1
Q4 2019 HIGHLIGHTS BY OPERATION
All comparisons are to Q4 2018 results unless indicated otherwise. All numbers are in functional currency: South America – US dollar; UK & Ireland – UK pound sterling (GBP).
Canada
South America
United Kingdom & Ireland
CORPORATE AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS
Dividend
The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share, payable on March 12, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 27, 2020. This dividend will be considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.
SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|$ millions, except per share amounts
|Three months ended Dec 31
|Twelve months ended Dec 31
|2019
|2018
|% change
fav (unfav)
|2019
|2018
|% change
fav (unfav)
|New equipment
|649
|822
|(21
|)
|2,776
|2,740
|1
|Used equipment
|99
|119
|(17
|)
|361
|371
|(3
|)
|Equipment rental
|55
|64
|(14
|)
|246
|239
|3
|Product support
|922
|834
|11
|3,793
|3,632
|4
|Net revenue from 4Refuel
|30
|-
|108
|-
|Other revenue
|2
|3
|6
|14
|Net revenue
|1,757
|1,842
|(5
|)
|7,290
|6,996
|4
|Gross profit
|428
|413
|4
|1,799
|1,768
|2
|Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue
|24.3
|%
|22.4
|%
|24.7
|%
|25.3
|%
|SG&A
|(334
|)
|(324
|)
|(3
|)
|(1,360
|)
|(1,327
|)
|(2
|)
|SG&A as a percentage of net revenue(3)
|(19.0
|)%
|(17.6
|)%
|(18.7
|)%
|(19.0
|)%
|Equity earnings of joint ventures & associate
|3
|2
|15
|12
|Other expenses
|-
|-
|(29
|)
|(30
|)
|EBIT
|97
|91
|6
|425
|423
|0
|EBIT as a percentage of net revenue
|5.5
|%
|4.9
|%
|5.8
|%
|6.0
|%
|Adjusted EBIT(3)(4)
|97
|91
|6
|457
|446
|2
|Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue
|5.5
|%
|4.9
|%
|6.3
|%
|6.4
|%
|Net income
|50
|55
|(10
|)
|242
|232
|4
|Basic EPS
|0.31
|0.33
|(8
|)
|1.48
|1.38
|7
|Adjusted EPS(3)(4)
|0.31
|0.33
|(8
|)
|1.65
|1.65
|0
|EBITDA
|170
|140
|21
|718
|610
|18
|EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
|9.7
|%
|7.6
|%
|9.9
|%
|8.7
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4)
|170
|140
|21
|750
|633
|19
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue(3)(4)
|9.7
|%
|7.6
|%
|10.3
|%
|9.0
|%
|Free cash flow
|386
|418
|(7
|)
|42
|78
|(46
|)
|Dec 31, 2019
|Dec 31, 2018
|Invested capital
|3,591
|3,163
|Invested capital turnover (times)
|1.92
|2.12
|Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(3)(4)
|2.0
|1.7
|ROIC
|11.2
|%
|12.8
|%
|Adjusted ROIC
|12.0
|%
|13.5
|%
To access Finning's complete Q4 and annual 2019 results in PDF, please visit our website at https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors.html
Q4 2019 INVESTOR CALL
The Company will hold an investor call on February 12, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US), 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area), 1-604-638-5340 (international). The call will be webcast live and archived for three months at https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors.html.
ABOUT FINNING
Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for 87 years. Finning sells, rents, and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
FOOTNOTES
FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER
This report contains statements about the Company’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other statements that are not historical facts. A statement Finning makes is forward-looking when it uses what the Company knows and expects today to make a statement about the future. Forward-looking statements may include terminology such as aim, anticipate, assumption, believe, could, expect, goal, guidance, intend, may, objective, outlook, plan, project, seek, should, strategy, strive, target, and will, and variations of such terminology. Forward-looking statements in this report include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected benefits from profitability drivers, including improved execution in South America, a lower cost base in Canada and reduced finance costs; strong free cash flow generation in 2020, driven by inventory reductions, lower working capital requirements, and continued improvements in the Company’s supply chain; prioritization of maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases; and the Canadian income tax treatment of the quarterly dividend. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the ‘safe harbour’ provisions of applicable Canadian securities laws.
Unless otherwise indicated by us, forward-looking statements in this report reflect Finning’s expectations at the date in this report. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Finning does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are based on a number of assumptions, which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that Finning’s business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other statements that are not historical facts may not be achieved. As a result, Finning cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements include: general economic and market conditions and economic and market conditions in the regions in which Finning operates; foreign exchange rates; commodity prices; the level of customer confidence and spending, and the demand for, and prices of, Finning’s products and services; Finning’s ability to maintain its relationship with Caterpillar; Finning’s dependence on the continued market acceptance of its products, including Caterpillar products, and the timely supply of parts and equipment; Finning’s ability to continue to sustainably reduce costs and improve productivity and operational efficiencies while continuing to maintain customer service; Finning’s ability to manage cost pressures as growth in revenue occurs; Finning’s ability to negotiate satisfactory purchase or investment terms and prices, obtain necessary regulatory or other approvals, and secure financing on attractive terms or at all; Finning’s ability to manage its growth strategy effectively; Finning’s ability to effectively price and manage long-term product support contracts with its customers; Finning’s ability to reduce costs in response to slowing activity levels; Finning’s ability to attract sufficient skilled labour resources as market conditions, business strategy or technologies change; Finning’s ability to negotiate and renew collective bargaining agreements with satisfactory terms for Finning’s employees and the Company; the intensity of competitive activity; Finning’s ability to raise the capital needed to implement its business plan; regulatory initiatives or proceedings, litigation and changes in laws or regulations; stock market volatility; changes in political and economic environments for operations; the occurrence of one or more natural disasters, pandemic outbreaks, geo-political events, acts of terrorism or similar disruptions; fluctuations in defined benefit pension plan contributions and related pension expenses; the availability of insurance at commercially reasonable rates or that the amount of insurance coverage will be adequate to cover all liability or loss incurred by Finning; the potential of warranty claims being greater than Finning anticipates; the integrity, reliability and availability of, and benefits from information technology and the data processed by that technology; and Finning’s ability to protect itself from cybersecurity threats or incidents. Forward-looking statements are provided in this report for the purpose of giving information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Finning’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose.
Forward-looking statements made in this report are based on a number of assumptions that Finning believed were reasonable on the day the Company made the forward-looking statements including but not limited to (i) that the Company will be able to maintain improved execution in South America and a lower cost base in Canada, reduce its finance costs, reduce its inventory, lower its working capital requirements, continue to improve its supply chain and maintain a strong balance sheet while returning capital to shareholders; (ii) that general economic and market conditions will be maintained; (iii) that the level of customer confidence and spending, and the demand for, and prices of, Finning’s products and services will be maintained; (iv) Finning’s ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; (v) Finning’s ability to attract and retain skilled staff; (vi) market competition; (vii) the products and technology offered by the Company’s competitors; and (viii) that our current good relationships with Caterpillar, our suppliers, service providers and other third parties will be maintained. Some of the assumptions, risks, and other factors which could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this report are discussed in Section 4 of the Company’s current AIF and in the annual MD&A for the financial risks.
Finning cautions readers that the risks described in the MD&A and the AIF are not the only ones that could impact the Company. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to the Company or that are currently deemed to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on Finning’s business, financial condition, or results of operation.
