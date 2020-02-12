VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) reported fourth quarter and annual 2019 results today. All monetary amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.



Q4 2019 EBIT (2) and EBITDA (2)(3) increased by 6% and 21% respectively from Q4 2018 despite lower consolidated revenue and the impact of the social unrest in Chile.





Q4 2019 EPS was $0.31. The Company estimates that the social unrest in Chile and subsequent devaluation of the Chilean peso reduced Q4 2019 EPS by approximately $0.05. Q4 2019 product support revenue in South America was up 36% over Q4 2018.





Canada delivered record revenue for the full year 2019. Reported EBIT as a percentage of net revenue was 7.5%. Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue of 8.0% was the highest since 2007.





The UK and Ireland maintained profitability in 2019 while managing through political and economic uncertainty related to Brexit.





Annual free cash flow(3) was $42 million. Q4 2019 free cash flow was strong at $386 million, with a $225 million reduction in inventory.

“We are pleased with 2019 results in Canada and the UK & Ireland which demonstrate improved execution, stable gross profit margins, disciplined cost management, and market share gains. However, a difficult year in South America resulted in flat consolidated earnings per share year over year,” said Scott Thomson, president and chief executive officer of Finning.

“In 2020, we expect to benefit from several profitability drivers, including improved execution in South America, a lower cost base in Canada, and reduced finance costs. We expect to generate strong free cash flow in 2020, driven by inventory reductions, lower working capital requirements, and continued improvements in our supply chain. We will prioritize maintaining our strong balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” concluded Mr. Thomson.

Q4 2019 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

All comparisons are to Q4 2018 results unless indicated otherwise.

Quarterly Overview

$ millions, except per share amounts Q4 2019 Q4 2018 % change Revenue 1,911 1,842 4 Net revenue(3) 1,757 1,842 (5 ) EBIT 97 91 6 EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 5.5 % 4.9 % EBITDA 170 140 21 EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue(3) 9.7 % 7.6 % Net income 50 55 (10 ) EPS 0.31 0.33 (8 ) Free cash flow 386 418 (7 )





Q4 2019 EBITDA and EBIT by Operation

$ millions, except per share amounts Canada South America UK &

Ireland Corporate

& Other Finning Total EPS EBITDA / EPS 114 51 15 (10) 170 0.31 EBIT 72 31 5 (11) 97 EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue 11.8% 10.0% 5.4% - 9.7% EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 7.4% 6.0% 1.9% - 5.5%





Q4 2018 EBITDA and EBIT by Operation

$ millions, except per share amounts Canada South America UK &

Ireland Corporate

& Other Finning Total EPS EBITDA / EPS 97 29 18 (4) 140 0.33 EBIT 71 12 12 (4) 91 EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue 9.7% 5.8% 5.7% - 7.6% EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 7.1% 2.5% 3.7% - 4.9%

Fourth quarter 2019 revenue was up 4%. Net revenue was down 5% mostly due to lower new equipment sales. New equipment sales declined by 21% and were down in all regions reflecting reduced market activity. Product support revenue was up 11%, driven by the recovery of product support volumes in South America since the launch of the ERP (2) system in Q4 2018.





system in Q4 2018. Gross profit increased by 4% and gross profit as a percentage of net revenue (3) increased by 190 basis points to 24.3%, driven primarily by a shift in revenue mix to product support.





increased by 190 basis points to 24.3%, driven primarily by a shift in revenue mix to product support. SG&A (2) increased by 3% mainly due to lower long-term incentive plan costs in Q4 2018 as well as additional costs from 4Refuel in 2019.





increased by 3% mainly due to lower long-term incentive plan costs in Q4 2018 as well as additional costs from 4Refuel in 2019. EBITDA increased by $30 million, driven by higher EBITDA in South America and the positive impact of the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases of approximately $20 million.





EPS was $0.31 compared to $0.33 in Q4 2018. Q4 2019 EPS was positively impacted by improved profitability in South America driven by product support growth offset by approximately $0.05 per share estimated negative impact from social unrest in Chile, $10 million higher finance costs, as well as higher long-term incentive plan costs.





Free cash flow was strong at $386 million compared to $418 million in Q4 2018.

Invested Capital(3) and ROIC(2)(3) Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2019 Invested capital ($ millions) Consolidated 3,591 3,163 3,907 Canada 2,026 1,675 2,209 South America (US dollars) 918 872 964 UK & Ireland (UK pound sterling) 210 193 256 Invested capital turnover(3) (times) 1.92 2.12 1.99 Working capital(3) to net revenue ratio(3) 27.8 % 26.6 % 26.9 % Inventory turns (dealership)(3) (times) 2.53 2.68 2.49 Adjusted ROIC(3)(4) (%) Consolidated 12.0 13.5 12.2 Canada 14.4 16.2 15.0 South America 10.5 12.2 9.0 UK & Ireland 12.1 14.2 14.1

An increase in invested capital from Q4 2018 was driven mainly by the acquisition of 4Refuel ($241 million purchase price) and a decline in deferred revenues in Canada and UK & Ireland.





A decrease in invested capital from Q3 2019 was driven primarily by a $225 million reduction in inventory, including lower new equipment inventories in Canada and the UK & Ireland and lower parts inventory in South America.

Q4 2019 HIGHLIGHTS BY OPERATION

All comparisons are to Q4 2018 results unless indicated otherwise. All numbers are in functional currency: South America – US dollar; UK & Ireland – UK pound sterling (GBP).

Canada

Net revenue decreased by 4% mostly due to slower customer activity in coal mining, construction and forestry. New and used equipment sales were down 8% and 22%, respectively, reflecting soft equipment markets across western Canada. Product support revenue was 2% below Q4 2018 which benefited from higher service revenue related to a large scale dragline maintenance project during that period.





EBITDA increased by $17 million primarily due to the benefit of the adoption of IFRS 16.

South America

Net revenue was up 2% as higher product support revenue was largely offset by lower new equipment sales. A 36% increase in product support revenue was driven by the recovery of parts volumes in Chilean mining since the launch of the ERP system in Q4 2018. New equipment sales were down 40% mostly due to disruptions and market slowdown in Q4 2019 related to the social unrest in Chile and significant deliveries of large mining equipment in Q4 2018. The social unrest in October 2019 and subsequent devaluation of the Chilean peso led to GDP contraction, increased uncertainty across all sectors, and a significant decline in customer activity in Chile in Q4 2019.





An increase in EBITDA and EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue compared to Q4 2018 was driven by significantly higher product support revenue.

United Kingdom & Ireland

Net revenue decreased by 17% primarily due to lower new equipment sales. A 24% decline in new equipment sales was predominantly driven by power systems due to the timing of project deliveries to the electricity capacity market, which were particularly strong in the second half of 2018. Construction revenues were slightly below Q4 2018 as equipment markets softened, reflecting continued uncertainty related to Brexit and slower economic growth in the UK in Q4 2019. Product support revenue decreased by 2%.





A decline in EBITDA and EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue from Q4 2018 was driven primarily by lower revenue across most lines of business, consistent with the reduction in market activity in Q4 2019.

CORPORATE AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Dividend

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share, payable on March 12, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 27, 2020. This dividend will be considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.





SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION



$ millions, except per share amounts Three months ended Dec 31 Twelve months ended Dec 31 2019 2018 % change

fav (unfav) 2019 2018 % change

fav (unfav) New equipment 649 822 (21 ) 2,776 2,740 1 Used equipment 99 119 (17 ) 361 371 (3 ) Equipment rental 55 64 (14 ) 246 239 3 Product support 922 834 11 3,793 3,632 4 Net revenue from 4Refuel 30 - 108 - Other revenue 2 3 6 14 Net revenue 1,757 1,842 (5 ) 7,290 6,996 4 Gross profit 428 413 4 1,799 1,768 2 Gross profit as a percentage of net revenue 24.3 % 22.4 % 24.7 % 25.3 % SG&A (334 ) (324 ) (3 ) (1,360 ) (1,327 ) (2 ) SG&A as a percentage of net revenue(3) (19.0 )% (17.6 )% (18.7 )% (19.0 )% Equity earnings of joint ventures & associate 3 2 15 12 Other expenses - - (29 ) (30 ) EBIT 97 91 6 425 423 0 EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 5.5 % 4.9 % 5.8 % 6.0 % Adjusted EBIT(3)(4) 97 91 6 457 446 2 Adjusted EBIT as a percentage of net revenue 5.5 % 4.9 % 6.3 % 6.4 % Net income 50 55 (10 ) 242 232 4 Basic EPS 0.31 0.33 (8 ) 1.48 1.38 7 Adjusted EPS(3)(4) 0.31 0.33 (8 ) 1.65 1.65 0 EBITDA 170 140 21 718 610 18 EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue 9.7 % 7.6 % 9.9 % 8.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4) 170 140 21 750 633 19 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue(3)(4) 9.7 % 7.6 % 10.3 % 9.0 % Free cash flow 386 418 (7 ) 42 78 (46 ) Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Invested capital 3,591 3,163 Invested capital turnover (times) 1.92 2.12 Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio(3)(4) 2.0 1.7 ROIC 11.2 % 12.8 % Adjusted ROIC 12.0 % 13.5 %





















To access Finning's complete Q4 and annual 2019 results in PDF, please visit our website at https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors.html

Q4 2019 INVESTOR CALL

The Company will hold an investor call on February 12, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (Canada and US), 1-416-915-3239 (Toronto area), 1-604-638-5340 (international). The call will be webcast live and archived for three months at https://www.finning.com/en_CA/company/investors.html.

ABOUT FINNING

Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) is the world’s largest Caterpillar equipment dealer delivering unrivalled service to customers for 87 years. Finning sells, rents, and provides parts and service for equipment and engines to help customers maximize productivity. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

