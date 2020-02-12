SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Cyberthreats are increasing and are more malicious than ever. As the digital and physical worlds converge, they are triggering an era of hyperconnectivity where billions and billions of edges and attack vectors are being created, and which most organizations – and security vendors – are unprepared to address. We look forward to participating in this year’s RSA Conference to showcase today’s innovations and empower customers and partners to stay ahead of cyberthreats.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced Fortinet’s Ken Xie will deliver a keynote discussing “On the edge of something big: Security’s next frontier” at the 2020 RSA Conference, taking place February 24-28 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. In addition, as a 2020 Platinum Sponsor, the company will participate with additional speaking sessions and a booth showcasing the latest in security innovations.

Fortinet Speaking Sessions:

Session 1 — Bringing Down the Empire - The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

Bringing Down the Empire - The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) will be held by Aamir Lakhani, Senior Red Team Researcher, Fortinet FortiGuard Labs and Axelle Apvrille, Principal Security Researcher, Fortinet FortiGuard Labs. The session will take place on Tuesday, February 25 from 1:00 P.M. – 1:50 P. M.

Lakhani and Apvrille will cover how the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) has grown. Pill bottles, inhalers, glucose sensors, pumps are not gadgets that can help people. Given the cyber-state of IoT, researchers try to raise concern and demonstrate vulnerabilities. This talk will explain cybercriminals’ interest in medical data and in particular details several findings concerning health-related malware.

Session 2 — Keynote — On the edge of something big: Security’s next frontier

On the edge of something big: Security’s next frontier will be held by Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet. It will take place on Thursday, February 27 from 4:05 P.M.- 4:25 P.M at the Moscone West Main Stage.

Ken Xie will share insight on how organizations can secure this new era of hyperconnectivity when first- and second-generation security solutions are not advanced enough to meet the needs of modern distributed environments. With the internet becoming integrated in our lives and the emergence of 5G and SD-WAN, security needs to be fabricated into every transaction. It will operate as part of the network, adapting in real-time to network changes, ensuring new devices, configurations, or data paths don’t introduce risk or compromise compliance.

Fortinet at RSA 2020

Booth: #5855 North Hall Expo show floor of Moscone Center

Attendees can stop by the Fortinet booth front and center at the North Hall Expo show floor to learn more about some of the most top-of-mind issues organizations face today, including secure SD-WAN and the need to protect branch connectivity, building Zero-Trust network access, and the latest innovations in AI-driven security operations, and dynamic cloud security. And as always, the company will host its popular Fortinet Expert Bar, staffed with some of the top security engineers in the industry to help attendees answer the most difficult questions. Connect with the Fortinet team on February 24-28 to explore the many ways of securing your digital innovation.

