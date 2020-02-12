SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading Search and Discovery solution, today announced it has achieved a Leader ranking in two G2 Grid Reports for Enterprise Search: the Winter 2020 Grid® Report for Enterprise Search and Winter 2020 Momentum Grid® Report for Enterprise Search. The company’s top ranking is based on real user feedback to specific search-related questions featured in the G2 review form, and it is Algolia’s eighth consecutive quarter leading the reports.



“Enterprises today understand that their users’ experience is critical to their success, as well as how Search and Discovery can contribute to drive real business results,” said Nicolas Dessaigne, co-founder and CEO, Algolia. “Today’s successful organizations go beyond using search for transactional, one-time online interactions. They use the latest innovations—like voice—to create inspirational and personalized experiences, keeping users engaged and coming back for more. Algolia’s inclusion in G2’s Winter 2020 Grid Reports for Enterprise Search is the ultimate validation, as it reflects real customer feedback and experiences, proving Algolia’s Search-as-a-Service platform continues to provide true value.”

G2 defines enterprise search as “the organized retrieval of stored business data within an organization, wherein users can securely enter and find data across enterprise databases.” More specifically, enterprise search software also includes exposing and enabling the retrieval of select business data to an external website or mobile site, allowing external users to securely find relevant information to support key aspects of the customer journey including research, discovery, purchase and/or post-purchase activities. Furthermore, the report explains how enterprise search software “Google-izes” enterprise data, circumventing the time and effort that went into tagging, filing, sharing and retrieving information, while creating a secure and powerful, easy-to-use search function.

Algolia fulfills customers’ enterprise search needs, powering search and discovery platforms that connect consumers with the content and services they seek via web, mobile or voice. Algolia meets customers where they are, inspiring them to stay longer, engage further and explore deeply—ultimately leading to higher click-through rates and more conversions.

Grid Reports compare products in a given category based on satisfaction and market presence scores. Algolia achieved a Leader ranking on the Grid Report for Enterprise Search by receiving positive reviews from verified users, compared to other products in the same category. The report compares and contrasts how Algolia performed vs. other vendors across user satisfaction rankings including likeliness to recommend, product direction, business value, ease of use, ease of set-up and quality of support.

Algolia was also named a Leader in G2’s Momentum Grid Report for Enterprise Search, which shows the growth trajectory that products have had in their respective spaces over the last year through user satisfaction scores, employee growth and digital presence.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are thrilled to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer valuable insights to potential buyers everywhere.”

More than one million people, including business professionals, buyers and investors, visit G2’s site every month to read reviews of software and services. Here are what users have written about Algolia:

“Algolia represents a huge advance compared to our Ecommerce site's original search tool. It delivers much more refined and relevant search results nearly instantaneously, making the shopper's experience much more productive and enjoyable.” – Executive Sponsor in Consumer Goods

“Google-like enterprise search, right out of the box...Algolia is so easy to use that it makes implementing enterprise search an absolute breeze. It offers us almost all of the benefits of Elasticsearch, but in a turnkey solution." – Chief Product Officer

“Fast and intuitive search...The search is so fast and is able to return results as you type. The experience that I can create with Algolia is leagues above other search providers and super easy to implement." – Senior Web Developer

“Vendor relationships always tend to promise more than they deliver. This is one of the ones first that has delivered as much (or more!) than was promised. I'm amazed at the performance of the Algolia system. Blazing fast, accurate, relevant, immediately updated, elegant, easy to implement, a breeze to customize. It really couldn't be much better.” – Executive Director of Technology

