SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) launched the next generation of the Domo Appstore including a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to help customers modernize any business process and get BI leverage at cloud scale in record time. Through Domo’s collaboration with AWS, customers will be able to access and integrate any data they’ve subscribed to from AWS Data Exchange directly in Domo and easily get that data into the hands of anyone across the business. AWS Data Exchange is a new service that makes it easy for millions of AWS customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.



Domo also announced Appstore enhancements that make it even easier to find and build solutions that drive business forward with data. These new additions include the following:

New enterprise apps that leverage data from different business systems to modernize common business functions including finance and sales operations; and new writeback connectors to modernize workflows;

All apps in the Domo Appstore leverage the power of the Domo Business Cloud, making it quick and easy connect to virtually any data source and make that data more valuable for teams and organizations anywhere.

“With new business-ready apps in the Domo Appstore, more than 1,000 data connectors, plus our new collaboration with AWS, we continue to innovate how the Domo Business Cloud helps customers get BI leverage at cloud scale. The Domo Business Cloud is the only app development platform that’s natively built on the cloud to support infinite scale and record speed to help companies go fast, go big and go bold,” said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo.

At ESPN, Doug Kramon, senior director of fan support and customer care operations, leverages the rapid time to value of Domo apps to continuously improve the customer experience. “The speed at which we dream up what we want to do with Domo and then the speed at which that solution is built and deployed is unlike any other experience in my career. Because Domo and Domo apps allow us to connect to and integrate any data source in record time, we’re able to fine tune our processes on the fly to optimize our fan experience. Domo has been the ultimate game changer.”

This new collaboration with AWS further enhances the ability to leverage data to modernize business processes.

Stephen Orban, general manager, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. said, “We’re committed to making it easier for customers to find, subscribe to, and integrate diverse data sets in the applications, analytics, and machine-learning models they’re running on AWS. Our relationship with Domo builds on that commitment, and allows Domo customers to harness the power of the data they subscribe to alongside the data they already have across Domo’s capabilities.”

AWS Data Exchange features data providers from category-leading brands such as Reuters, which curates more than 2.2. million unique news stories per year in multiple languages; Change Healthcare, which processes and anonymizes more than 14 billion healthcare transactions and $1 trillion in claims annually; Dun & Bradstreet, with a database of more than 330 million global business records; and Foursquare for location data that is derived from 220 million unique consumers and includes more than 60 million global commercial venues.



“Any business process – from sales forecasting to retail operations or human resource planning – can be improved by orders of magnitude with the right data,” said Dave Menninger, SVP & Research Director, Ventana Research. “To that end, our research shows the biggest challenges organizations face are the time, cost and complexity of accessing that data and making it usable in a timely manner. Domo stands out for its breadth and depth of data connectors and their business-ready apps that help modernize these processes to make organizations more competitive. This partnership with AWS builds on what Domo does well – making it fast and easy for organizations to quickly put diverse data sets to work for the business.”

Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment, owner of the Utah Jazz, a winning NBA franchise, is using Domo’s Inventory Management App to optimize and maximize ticket sales. The app overlays a layout of the arena with its ticketing sales system, giving Larry H. Miller’s team an easy way to see how areas of the arena are selling, and adjust pricing as needed to ensure they are selling efficiently.

“Our partnership with Domo has allowed us to sell more tickets and run our business more effectively,” said Nathan Kenyon, vice president of analytics at Larry H. Miller Sports and Entertainment. “The Ticket Visualization app in Domo is tailored precisely for our ticketing team. Being able to set filters by a time frame, by an opponent, or even a ticket plan type, and see that data in record time, has given us more power to consistently make positive impacts on the business. The visual nature of the app makes it very easy to identify revenue opportunities and rapidly make decisions to drive more efficiency in our sales process.”

TELUS, the Canadian telecommunications giant, uses Domo to understand every aspect of their customer’s journey including through its call centers, marketing initiatives and more recently in its retail operations. “At TELUS, we use Domo to help our retail leaders access key business results with diagnostic capability in the palm of their hands. Working with Domo has been the key to our success. Domo’s app offerings allow us to modernize the way our retail leaders run their operations, by putting focus squarely on the business functions they manage every day,” said Alison Chu, director, customer experience, TELUS.

Domo’s scales its app offering through a growing ecosystem of partners that build and deploy Domo apps to deliver new value to their customers and gain exposure to Domo’s growing base of nearly 1,900 worldwide customers, which today includes 40 percent of the Fortune 50.

Cindy Brown, CEO of retail specialist Blue Moon Digital, said, “Building apps with Domo has allowed us to focus on what we know best – helping retailers be more competitive with data. Through Domo, we’ve developed and delivered numerous retail-specific apps including our Revenue Equation app, SEO Dashboard app, and a custom connector app for Demandware and the Salesforce Commerce Cloud. These apps automate critical processes at a speed and scale that we’ve never imagined possible. Having our apps in the Domo Appstore has also provided our business with great exposure that further validates our domain expertise.”



With the power of the Business Cloud, customers and partners can more quickly, easily and securely manage the complex processes of app deployment and development, and especially the time-consuming and intensive processes of connecting and transforming data – regardless of where it sits.

