BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leticia Proctor, Senior Vice President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced the appointment of two new senior leadership positions. Neeta Mayur was promoted to Corporate Director of Regional Marketing and Seon Heo was appointed Regional Director of Sales & Marketing.
Both positions will report directly to Ms. Proctor, who said, “We welcome these two leaders who bring expertise and passion at a time of momentum when our portfolio is doubling in size and is projected to continue its path of strong growth.”
About Donohoe Hospitality Services
Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135 year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the Company presently has seven hotels under development in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Maine and Nevada. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality.
Important Notice:
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.
|Media Contact:
|Gayle MacIntyre
|Global Ink Communications
|gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net
|404.643.8222
Donohoe Hospitality Services
Bethesda, UNITED STATES
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: