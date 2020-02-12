PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new survey of more than 1,000 full/part time employed Americans conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of Yoh, a leading international talent and outsourcing company and part of Day & Zimmermann, nearly a quarter (24%) of employed Americans say their organization has just enough talented people to keep up with the industry, which doesn’t enable them to do their job as well as they’d like.



In total, more than half (52%) of full/part time employed Americans do not feel that their organization has the most talented people in the industry, enabling them to do their job well. Also included in that group:

8% of employed Americans say their organization has some talented people but not enough to enable them to do a good job.

“These survey results suggest that without proper levels of talent throughout an organization, companies will have difficulty getting its employees working at their full potential,” said Emmett McGrath, President of Yoh. “Only by investing fully in filling talent gaps and improving an organization’s overall talent can today’s businesses keep up in what has become an increasingly competitive landscape. To do that, it means having the right recruitment partner to find top talent with the best processes to get those highly skilled workers onboarded quickly, efficiently, and cost effectively.”

Additional findings include:

Older workers more likely to feel their organization has some talent but not enough than younger workers – Just 5% of employed Americans ages18-34 say their organization has some talented people, but not enough to enable them to do a good job. That compares to 10% of those ages 35-44, 11% of those ages 45-54.



Just 5% of employed Americans ages18-34 say their organization has some talented people, but not enough to enable them to do a good job. That compares to 10% of those ages 35-44, 11% of those ages 45-54. Younger men more likely than younger women to feel their organization has the most talented people. Employed men ages 18-34 are more likely than employed women ages 18-34 to say their organization has the most talented people in the industry which enables them to do their job well (54% vs. 40%).



Employed men ages 18-34 are more likely than employed women ages 18-34 to say their organization has the most talented people in the industry which enables them to do their job well (54% vs. 40%). College grads are more likely to feel their organization has the most talented people in the industry than those with some college– Among employed college graduates, 53% say their organization has the most talented people in the industry which enables them to do their job well. Those with some college education, just 43% say the same.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY



This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Yoh from January 21-23, 2020 among 2,015 U.S. adults ages 18 and older, 1,053 of whom are employed full/part time. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Joe McIntyre at joe@gobraithwaite.com.

